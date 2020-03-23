Best kept secret: Rapone can't wait to see what happens now that Brady deal is out of the bag

It was at the NFL Combine last month that Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked by a reporter who his quarterback would be if he could have his choice.
"Tom Brady," Arians answered without hesitation.
Bucs’ safeties coach and New Castle native Nick Rapone was within earshot and overheard the exchange about the free agent from New England.
“I asked Bruce afterward if he knew something,” Rapone said. “I said, ‘wouldn’t that be nice?’ He told me, ‘Nick, we may have a chance with him.’ “
That was the last that Rapone heard until last week, when he and the rest of the Bucs’ coaching staff learned that Arians was, indeed, keeping a little secret: perhaps the best quarterback in the history of the NFL was coming to Tampa Bay in a deal said to be worth $50 million over two years.
“Nobody really knew anything other than I heard that his preference was to stay on the east coast,” Rapone said.
All the while, Arians, the Glazer family, owners of the team, and general manager Jason Licht were hard at work trying to reel in the biggest fish the NFL has had to offer in years.
“We got maybe the greatest quarterback to ever lace them up,” Rapone said. “I am very excited for the future.
“It’s been interesting because with all of the NFL headquarters being shut down and Tom being a free agent, this had to get done without him coming in to our offices. My understanding is that he had his physical in New York on Thursday. This was such a big decision for everyone involved. This was Tom Brady.
“Our coaching staff has been working remotely so we weren’t in the middle of what was going on like we would usually be,” Rapone added. “I was actually getting on a plane a week ago Thursday to fly to West Chester (Pa.) to work out a young man and was told to get off the plane. Bruce gave our staff the option to do our work from home, so most of us grabbed our iPads and left. I came to visit my daughter in Delaware. This has been unprecedented for everybody, that’s for sure.”
Brady will replace Jameis Winston, who was cut last week after a shaky career in Tampa.
Rapone said he’s actually not surprised that Brady chose the Buccaneers out of all of the other suitors in the NFL.
“Bruce is an offensive genius and just a great coach to play for,” he said. “Bruce loves throwing the football and Tom obviously did his homework. And no one has two good receivers like we do in Chris Godwin, who is one of the best young talents in the sport, and Mike Evans, who is physically imposing.”
Godwin finished third in the NFL last year in receiving yards with 1,333 and Evans was 13th with 1,157.
The system that Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich brought to Tampa is designed to push the ball. Winston was second in the NFL last season with an average of 10.5 yards per completion, but he threw 30 interceptions, more than the 29 that Brady threw in the past four seasons combined. Brady will turn 43 in August but still has some gas left in the tank.
In addition, Arians is known for seeking input from his quarterbacks, which stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck and Ben Roethlisberger learned when playing for him.
The Bucs hope to improve defensively as well this season under second-year defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. They used the franchise tag on pass rusher Shaq Barrett and extended the contract of outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.
“I think we’re going to be a much better football team than we were last year at 7-9,” Rapone said. “Tom Brady stands for the most important thing in sports and that’s winning.”
“It’s going to be an interesting year. I can’t wait to get back and get started.”
