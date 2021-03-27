By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The New Castle High baseball team opened the season in convincing fashion Friday.
The Red Hurricane pounded out 20 hits in rolling to a 24-0 WPIAL nonsection win over Aliquippa. The game, which was played at Neshannock, was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Rocco Bernadina hit for the cycle and he finished with four hits total for New Castle. He swatted a solo homer in the second inning.
Anthony Miller posted three hits, including a home run, for the ‘Canes. Donny Cade and Aiden Klik each added a pair of hits. Cade produced a three-run homer in the first inning and a triple.
Miller also hit a second-inning home run. He went back-to-back on homers with Bernadina in the second inning.
Miller and Bernadina drove in five runs each for New Castle. Cade collected three RBIs, while Klik, Dante Micaletti and Nick Rodgers knocked in two apiece.
Eddie Lutton earned the win, going the distance with six strikeouts and a walk. He did not allow a hit.
New Castle scored 11 runs in the first, eight more in the second and five in the third against the visiting Quips.
Shenango 6, Ellwood City 4
The Wildcats rallied in the seventh inning for a nonsection road win over the Wolverines.
Shenango scored four runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 3-2 deficit. Ellwood City tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning, but it wasn’t enough and Larry Kelly earned his first varsity baseball coaching win for the Wildcats. Both teams made five errors.
Neshannock 13,
Western Beaver 3
Gavin Wooley recorded a triple and three RBIs to lead the Lancers to a nonsection road victory over the Golden Beavers.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Neshannock recorded 12 hits. Michael Morelli, Grant Melder and Michael Altmyer notched two hits each for the Lancers. Melder, Colton Shaffer and Matthew Nativio knocked in two runs apiece for the winners.
JA Quahliero earned the win on the hill. He pitched two innings, allowing no hits or walks with five strikeouts.
Neshannock scored three runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Coach John Quahliero earned his varsity victory as the Lancers’ coach.
Western Beaver scored three runs in the fourth inning.
Union 9,
Mohawk 8, 8 innings
The Scotties’ Nick Vitale doubled down the right-field line with one out in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Jake Vitale from second base with the winning run and lifting the hosts to victory over the Warriors.
Jake Vitale singled earlier in the inning and later took second base.
Union registered 13 total hits.
Jake Vitale delivered three hits for the Scotties. Jackson Clark, Nick Vitale and Brennen Porter collected two hits each for the victors. Clark posted a triple.
Nick Vitale and Porter drove in two runs each.
Joe Annarelli picked up the win on the mound. Annarelli tossed four innings in relief, giving up one hit and three runs — none earned — with two strikeouts and no walks.
Union plated a marker in the first, one in the second, one in the third, five in the fifth and the winning tally in the eighth.
Mohawk scored one run in the first, two in the second, two in the third and three more in the seventh.
The Warriors belted five hits as a team.
Softball
Shenango 13,
Union 1
Mia Edwards helped propel the Lady Wildcats to a nonsection road win over the Lady Scots.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Mia Edwards posted two hits, including a home run and three RBIs. She picked up the pitching win as well. Edwards tossed five innings, striking out 12 with no walks and an earned run.
Shenango tallied nine hits.
Ashley DeCarbo delivered three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Wildcats. Madison Iwanejko was next with two hits and two RBIs for the victors, while Leyna Mason drove in a pair of runs.
Union recorded five total hits.
Mallory Gorgacz garnered two hits for the Lady Scots.
Halaena Blakley suffered the loss. Blakley tossed five innings, giving up nine hits and 13 runs — nine earned — with three strikeouts and no walks.
Shenango scored three runs in the first, four in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Union scored its run in the fifth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.