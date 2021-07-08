Winning.
That's what Rocco Bernadina and Shane Cato did this year. And a lot of it.
New Castle High's Bernadina, along with Shenango's Cato, propelled their teams to new heights this year.
The Red Hurricane won the program's first WPIAL and PIAA crowns, doing so in Class 4A. The Wildcats won their first WPIAL title, while advancing to the PIAA Class 2A title tilt before falling by one run.
For their efforts, Bernadina and Cato shared this year's Lawrence County baseball MVP award.
Bernadina, a senior pitcher and Kent State University recruit, took the hill for New Castle in the state championship game against Wyoming. He gave up five total hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings in the win. Bernadina was pulled after reaching the pitch limit, finishing with 108 pitches.
That was enough to keep the 'Canes in the game. And then Bernadina delivered the knockout blow to win the championship. He belted a grounder down the third-base line inside the bag that raced toward the outfield, scoring two runs. Courtesy runner Anthony McCauley scored the tying run and Dante Micaletti’s marker put the ‘Canes up 4-3.
"That was a really big moment for us," New Castle coach Bill Cook said. "That kind of sealed some things up for us.
"The first two pitches went by, fastballs. He missed them; that's why they give you three strikes. He turned on an offspeed pitch. I watched it go right past the bag."
Shenango coach Larry Kelly referred to Cato as the team's "lead dog".
"Shane is the lead dog. He determines the speed of our sled,” Kelly said days before the team's PIAA semifinal against Serra Catholic. “I expect a great effort from Shane.
“If I’m going into battle, if I need someone to pull our sled into Penn State, it’s Shane Cato. The moment is never too big for him.”
Cato did just what Kelly and the Wildcats were looking for — he pulled that sled all the way to Penn State University. He got the win in a 5-0 verdict over the Eagles. The senior righty struck out eight and scattered four hits in 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one runner past second base. He was pulled in the bottom of the seventh after reaching the 105-pitch limit.
Cato also got the win in Shenango's 2-1 win over Seton-La Salle in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game. It's the first WPIAL baseball title in the Wildcats' history. The Rebels were averaging 11.2 runs per game coming in. But, Cato went the distance, allowing five hits and a run with four strikeouts.
"That game he pitched against Seton-La Salle was his biggest highlight," Kelly said. "It was just fabulous. He wouldn't allow them to go off offensively.
"That's the best hitting team we faced all year. And he stood tall."
Bernadina was 7-4 on the hill for New Castle with 105 strikeouts and a 2.36 earned run average. He appeared in 13 games and pitched 68 1/3 innings.
"He was outstanding all year," Cook said of Bernadina. "His performance, we have so much confidence in him. He has so much experience.
"He's a three-year starter, would have been four without 2020 being canceled. He was one of our top pitchers when he was a sophomore. We knew what we had coming in to the year. He was always in control; he was always around the plate. When he's off, that was a really good game for most high school pitchers. For him, he's not happy unless he's perfect."
The senior righty also threw one no-hitter for the 'Canes, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Blackhawk.
"Rocco said it's the first time he had seen a team lose a game when they had a no-hitter," Cook said. "He remained positive.
"Never once did he come back to the team saying things. He never got to that point, he stayed positive. We will never kick each other when we are down."
Bernadina has four pitches — fastball, curveball, slider and changeup.
"He's confident in each one," Cook said of Bernadina's pitches. "His fastball is his best pitch, because of his velocity.
"Rocco will change the speeds up. He has the ability to change his speeds up. That's huge for any athlete. Even his curveball, it has so much break to it. So much command of it. He knows exactly where it will go."
Bernadina delivered at the plate as well, batting .403 with 27 RBIs, 20 runs scored, 31 hits, seven doubles, two triples and three home runs.
Cato, like Bernadina, also dominated the opposition on the mound. He was 10-2 on the hill with 91 strikeouts and a 3.10 ERA. He appeared in 15 games and pitched 72 1/3 innings.
"He checked every box that could be checked for a baseball player on a WPIAL championship team; he's a special kid," Kelly said. "He's unflappable. He has steely determination. The moment is never too big for him."
Cato led the county in batting at .492. He had 37 RBIs, 24 runs scored, 31 hits, 11 doubles, three triples and a pair of homers.
"He didn't make outs," Kelly said. "Baseball, in the analytic area, the question isn't how many hits did you get, it's how many outs did you make? He had four RBIs in the PIAA championship game. He's just a disciplined hitter. When you throw it over the plate, he wrecks it.
"He does it all. He has power. If you look at his statistics, he had a couple of home runs, a bunch of doubles. He's a really, really good hitter who does all the little things to make him a great offensive player."
Cato will play collegiately at Grove City College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.