Benedict to play football at Mercyhurst

Union High’s Tyler Benedict will continue his academic and football career at Mercyhurst University.
Benedict, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior, played quarterback and linebacker for the Scotties.
Benedict was second in the county in passing behind Shenango’s Tino Campoli with 1,536 passing yards. Benedict was 121 of 207 through the air with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
In addition, Benedict rushed 95 times for 216 yards. He scored five touchdowns as well.
Union finished 3-7 in 2019.
Mercyhurst, a member of the NCAA Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, compiled a 6-5 mark last year.
