INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — John Beilein didn’t make it through one NBA season. Another college coaching dropout.
Wildly successful at Michigan and other stops in his coaching career, Beilein resigned Wednesday after just 54 games with the rebuilding Cavaliers, who can’t seem to find the right person to lead their team.
The 67-year-old Beilein never got comfortable during his short stint in the pro game. The demands of travel, lack of practice time and a group of players who didn’t respect him or respond to his coaching style proved to be too much, so he decided to move on before the team returned from the All-Star break.
“This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear — this was my decision to step down and I truly appreciate the understanding and support of the front office during this time,” Beilein said in a statement released by the team. “I find losing very challenging and this year has taken a much bigger toll on me than I expected. I grew concerned for the consequences this toll could potentially take on my own health and my family’s well-being down the road.
“I was not certain I could be at my best for the remainder of the season and in the future. That would not be fair to the players, coaches and support staff.”
The Cavs went just 14-40 under Beilein, who the Cavaliers signed to a five-year contract last May. The team said he will be reassigned to a different role within the organization. At this point, Beilein’s next role is still being discussed but his college connections would make him invaluable in draft preparation.
Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will take over for Beilein. The team is still working through some contract language for Bickerstaff, who had become the preferred sounding board for Cleveland’s players. He has head coaching experience after nearly two full seasons in Memphis and one with Houston.
Bickerstaff took over the Rockets 11 games into the 2015-16 season when Kevin McHale was fired. He led them to a 37-34 record and a playoff appearance, but took his name out of consideration to be the next full-time Houston coach after the season.
Almost from the start of training camp there were issues for Beilein in Cleveland. The Cavs didn’t embrace Beilein’s practice methods — he had his big men doing grade-school level fundamental “Mikan” drills — and players grumbled that he was treating them like kids and not paid professionals.
All the losing had an effect on Beilein, who more than once acknowledged he was feeling beaten down.
Beilein said he wouldn’t being stepping down if the Cavs didn’t have a succession plan in place with Bickerstaff. Beilein is also looking forward to the chance to reconnect with his family.
“For 45 years and more than 1,300 games, my journey as a basketball coach has been a dream come true,” he said. “I have never been afraid of a challenge and have given each one my all — sometimes to the detriment of my own well-being.”
