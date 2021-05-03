The Beaver High girls basketball team ran through the competition in WPIAL Section 2-4A play.
The Lady Bobcats rolled to the section championship with a 14-0 mark. Beaver topped section foe Quaker Valley for the district crown, 45-29.
Beaver was eliminated in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs by Villa Maria Academy, 29-28.
Teammates Emma Pavelek and Payton List helped the Lady Bobcats dominate the section, with each being named to the section all-star team.
Pavelek initially committed to Navy, but she has since backed out of her commitment and re-opened the recruiting process. List will play softball at Virginia Tech.
New Castle, which finished 3-10 in section play and 5-11 overall, didn’t have a representative on the all-star team. The Lady ‘Canes opted in to the playoffs. However, they had to forfeit their opening-round playoff matchup against Quaker Valley (15-5) because of COVID-19.
WPIAL SECTION 2-4A ALL-STARS
Emma Pavelek (Beaver), Bailey Garbee (Quaker Valley), Corinne Washington (Quaker Valley), Payton List (Beaver), Alyssa Gillin (Central Valley).
