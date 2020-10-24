The Neshannock High football team held a halftime lead Friday night against Beaver Falls.
The Lancers, though, weren’t able to hold on.
Neshannock was outscored by 23 points in the second half in a 46-27 WPIAL Midwestern Conference road loss to Beaver Falls in a game that was played at Geneva College.
The Lancers fell to 4-3 in the conference and 4-3 overall.
Beaver Falls, which won the Midwestern Conference championship, closed the regular season at 7-0, 7-0.
Neshannock trailed 16-7 after the first quarter.
The Lancers regrouped to forge a 20-16 buffer at the break.
The Tigers scored 22 points in the third quarter for a 38-20 lead going to the final frame.
Chris Petronelis scored on a 22-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Lancers to cut the deficit to 38-27, but it wasn’t enough.
Matthew Ioanilli added two first-half touchdown runs for Neshannock and teammate Cam’Ron Owens scored one.
