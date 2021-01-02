The Beaver High volleyball team dominated the action in WPIAL Section 4-3A play this year.
The Lady Bobcats captured the section championship with a 12-0 record. Beaver advanced to the WPIAL semifinals before falling to Franklin Regional in three games.
The Lady Bobcats had five players earn First Team All-WPIAL Section 4-3A status.
New Castle finished the season 0-12 overall.
FIRST TEAM: Haley Barkovich (Hopewell), Leah Driscoll (Hopewell), Kylie Haczela (Beaver), Talia Gallagher (Beaver), Payton List (Beaver), Eden McElhaney (Beaver), Kamden Miller (Lincoln Park), Sierrah Nicol (Hopewell), Bri Sevcik (Beaver), Ava Weber (Central Valley).
