New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.