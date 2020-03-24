There are no sports to watch.
Basketball season is over and my first job as a varsity baseball coach has been shut down.
I’m not a very well-rounded guy. My wife, Marisa, can speak intelligently about many subjects.
Me — if I’m not talking about law or sports, then I shouldn’t speak at all.
I’m 66 years old and I’ve never experienced what we are experiencing at the present time.
I’m not permitted to go to work and the weather is too bad to play catch in the backyard. That’s assuming that I could find a person who would be willing to touch the same baseball as me after catching it to throw it back.
I’ve already watched all seven games of the 1979 World Series on DVD. What now?
I’m still trying to understand the term “social distancing” that has become a part of today’s lexicon.
It’s part of my being to shake a guy’s hand or bro hug one of my buddies. That’s now off of the table.
So how can I take these lemons and make lemonade?
Well now that I have the time, I will start to write that book I’ve always wanted to write. I have the title, “Cutting Down the Nets.” All I need now is about 20 more chapters.
Now that I have the time, I’ll go through the contact list on my phone and catch up with all the people that have been a big part of my life, with whom, unfortunately, I’ve lost contact.
Now that I have the time, I can get groceries for an elderly neighbor who would be taking a risk by going to the store.
Now that I have the time, I can reflect on all the gifts that God has given me and find a spot in my home to get on my knees and express my gratitude.
Time is a precious commodity. Now that we have the time let’s find ways to use it for the benefit of others and ourselves.
You see, we won’t always have the time. For this, too, shall pass.
Soon we will be back to our hectic schedules and stress-filled days.
This quarantine might actually be a gift to us. A time to sit back and breathe. A time to do all of the things that we’ve never had time to do.
A time to help; to be a friend; and to explore our passions.
I’ve got to go now. I have chapters to write and groceries to deliver.
(Larry Kelly is a partner in the law firm of Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George, www.lgkg.com, and a former sportswriter at The News).
