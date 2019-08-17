BUTLER — The Butler County Community College Education Foundation’s 24-year-old golf outing fundraiser that supports scholarships and opportunities at BC3 eclipsed $1 million raised since 1996 when 113 players and 60 sponsors Aug. 2 generated a single-year record of $95,000.
Sponsors and golfers recognize the vital role BC3 plays in the community, said Ruth Purcell, executive director of the BC3 Education Foundation, which acquires and manages private funds for the benefit of BC3.
“Many sponsors and golfers are alumni or have taken credit or noncredit courses at BC3,” Purcell said. “Some have participated in BC3’s Workforce Development programs, Kids on Campus or Lifelong Learning programs, or are familiar with folks who have.”
Topping $1 million “is an incredible accomplishment,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, BC3 president. “This is yet another example of how well our foundation is doing. Frankly, it takes the commitment of a number of people — both internally and externally to the college — to make something like this happen.
“We take pride in being a student-centered institution. All decisions that we make at the college have a dotted line back to our No. 1 asset — our students. This event highlights that philosophy.”
Ron Vodenichar, Ken Fair, Rob Voltz and Pat Preston, representing the Butler Eagle, finished first in the team scramble at Old Stonewall Golf Club with a 16-under on the par-70 course.
They will have their names engraved on the first Champions Cup, a 27-inch-high traveling trophy mirroring the Stanley Cup and donated in 2019 to the BC3 Education Foundation by Kelly and John Giles, owners of Cutting Edge Solutions, Butler.
David Dodds, Chris Branvold, Mike Radziukinas and Dave Korb, representing UPMC Work Partners, finished second at 15-under.
Winners of the closest-to-the-pin prizes on par-3s were Jeff Goldinger, Center for Community Resources, on No. 5, at 3 feet, 6 inches; Jimmy Stewart, Fort Pitt Capital, on No. 7, at 7 feet, 11.5 inches; John Kline, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, on No. 14, at 13 feet, 9.5 inches; and Jeff Baker, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, on No. 15, at 14 feet, 6 inches.
Bill Hershman and Tony Shakely, of the Armco Credit Union-C.W. Howard team, won the long drive and long putt prizes, respectively, Hershman on No. 10 and Shakely, chair of the BC3 Education Foundation board, on No. 18.
