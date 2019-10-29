EAST LANSING, Mich. — Take a breath, Nittany Lion fans. You’ve made it to the second bye week. Not only did you arrive, but your favorite college football program has also managed to do so with an unblemished record.
The bye week comes at a welcomed time.
Not only will it offer a brief respite to some of the dinged-up players on Penn State’s roster, but it’ll also give head coach James Franklin and his staff extra time to scout Minnesota. You know, the Minnesota squad that’s also 8-0 and happens to have a bye week, as well.
The Golden Gophers have been perhaps the Big Ten’s biggest surprise.
This offseason, pundits from Los Angeles to Boston touted Nebraska and Wisconsin as favorites to win the West division. Full disclosure: I picked Nebraska to claim its division’s crown.
College football has a way of humbling us. This season has highlighted that ringing truth. Wisconsin just dropped its second consecutive Big Ten contest, and Nebraska is currently in the midst of a two-game conference slide.
A full two months into the season, the Big Ten West-leading Golden Gophers sit at No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll with a sparking 5-0 conference record.
Minnesota and Penn State will meet as unbeatens on Nov. 9 in Minneapolis. Yet again, college football’s unpredictable nature is what makes the sport so enthralling.
In honor of Penn State’s idle week, I wanted to highlight several games that have defined the Nittany Lions’ season thus far.
Let’s begin with a trip to College Park, Maryland. This year’s Nittany Lions-Terrapins matchup appeared to be the one Big Ten power brokers hoped to be the yearly game to be when Maryland joined the conference in 2014. Maryland even canceled classes for the Friday night contest. Any hopes for a competitive game dissipated in the first quarter and Penn State rolled to a 59-0 win. Penn State passed its first conference road test with flying colors.
The second defining matchup takes us to the Midwest. More specifically, Iowa City. While the score doesn’t exactly jump off the page – or screen – at you, Penn State’s 17-12 win at Iowa was impressive for the fact it showed the young Nittany Lions possessed the fortitude to snag a competitive road win in a hostile venue against a top 25 opponent. Widely regarded as one of Big Ten’s more raucous venues, winning at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium is never easy.
Penn State overcame a spirited crowd – and a questionable call that resulted in an overturned touchdown – to win. The Nittany Lions turned to their ground game to chew up clock in the fourth quarter as running back Noah Cain tallied 22 carries in what essentially amounted to his unveiling ceremony. Penn State also didn’t commit any turnovers, which earned the team praise that night from Franklin.
The Penn State-Michigan White Out needs no introduction. The spectacle is worthy of all the hype it receives. Back to the gridiron, though. Penn State’s offense didn’t have its best performance. The unit scored 21 points in the first quarter-and-a-half only to stall out and punt on five straight possessions. The defense, however, was there to offer some relief. While it appeared flexible at times, it didn’t break. The defense has made it its modus operandi this year to finish strong. So far, it’s done just that.
Finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Penn State’s recent win at Michigan State. On paper, the Nittany Lions entered the contest with everything working against them. The Spartans were playing after an idle week, and Penn State hadn’t won in East Lansing since 2009. Mother Nature did her part, too, in making game planning miserable for both squads. Persistent rain battered East Lansing for most of the evening. Still, Penn State earned a 21-point win to end its anticipated October gauntlet at 3-0.
Penn State’s enjoyed some marquee moments this season, and it’s sure to accumulate even more before it’s over.
Enjoy the bye week, reset your football clock and prepare for what is sure to be an eventful end to the season.
