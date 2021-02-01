Wilmington struggled in the fourth quarter in dropping a 44-39 District 10, Region 4-3A/4A road matchup to Slippery Rock on Saturday.
Wilmington (0-7, 0-8) led 37-30 going to the quarter. Slippery Rock, though, outscored the guests 14-2 to rally for the win.
Luke Edwards tossed in 13 points for the Greyhounds and Caelan Bender was next with 10.
Ethan Pleskov posted 15 points for the Rockets.
Girls
Laurel 57, Redbank Valley 46
The Lady Spartans built a big lead and made it stand in posting a nonsection home win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Laurel (9-1) led 19-9 after one quarter and 36-23 at the half. The Lady Spartans took a 51-28 advantage into the final frame.
“We had a great first three quarters,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “Our defense in the third quarter was excellent.”
Danielle Pontius scored 16 points to lead three Lady Spartans in double figures. Reese Bintrim was next with 15 markers and a team-best 10 rebounds. Regan Atkins added 13 points. Joselynn Fortuna contributed seven boards and four steals.
“Danielle shot well (Saturday),” Stebbins said. “She’s been doing a lot of the little things for us and (Saturday) she had a breakout game on the scoreboard. Reese played a great game inside.”
Mohawk 50, Butler 30
Paige Julian, Hannah McDanel and Nadia Lape scored 13 points each to lead the Lady Warriors to a nonsection road win over the Lady Golden Tornado.
Mohawk (10-2) held a 13-6 lead after one quarter and 23-13 at the break. The Lady Warriors were on top 39-21 entering the fourth period.
Ali Altman scored nine points for Butler (5-4).
Sharpsville 51, Wilmington 40
Annalee Gardner garnered 14 points for the Lady Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 4-3A road loss to the Blue Darlings.
Wilmington (0-4, 0-7) was down 20-12 after one quarter before closing to within 26-22 at the half. Sharpsville pushed the lead to 38-30 going to the fourth quarter.
“We played one of our best games of the season,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “The result wasn’t what we wanted. But it was good to see the girls come out with energy and toughness.”
Maelee Whiting recorded nine rebounds for Wilmington and Sarah Dieter delivered six boards and five steals. Jadyn Flick followed with six rebounds and four steals. Sydnee Ward also pulled down six rebounds.
Beaver Falls 53, Union 34
Both teams attempted 26 foul shots in the Lady Tigers’ nonsection road win over the Lady Scots.
Union (3-5) was 16 of 26 from the charity stripe, compared to 10 of 26 for Beaver Falls (3-6).
Zoe Lepri recorded team-highs of 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Scots. Elise Booker chipped in with 10 tallies and five steals.
Kendall Preuhs posted nine rebounds for the hosts.
Macyla Collins collected a game-high 27 points for Beaver Falls.
Shenango 46, Portersville Christian 24
The Lady Wildcats extended their winning streak to five games with a nonsection road win over the Lady Warriors.
Shenango (8-3) was playing its third game in four days.
“We got off to a slow start, but we picked up the energy level in the second half,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “It was a little sloppy, but a win is a win; I like the way we are playing.
“There are still some areas we need to work on.”
Janie Natale netted a game-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds for Shenango. Kassidy Peters was next with nine markers.
Kelly Cleaver contributed eight rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks for the winners, while Emilee Fedrizzi followed with four boards, four steals and four assists. Kylee Rubin recorded six rebounds.
