The Shenango High basketball team took over second place in the WPIAL Section 3-2A standings with a 44-39 win over visiting Sewickley Academy on Friday night.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart leads the standings at 9-0, followed by Shenango at 6-3 and Laurel and Sewickley Academy at 5-3.
The Spartans were idle Friday night.
Ryan Lenhart led the Wildcats (13-4 overall) with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by Colin McQuiston with 13 points. Lenhart also had seven blocks and McQuiston four assists.
Shenango was up by 17 points midway through the third quarter, but then allowed the visitors to close the gap.
“We lost our composure down the stretch a bit,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said.
“They shot the ball well in the second hand and we took some bad shots. Plus they outrebounded us 27-20 and that was not a good thing.
“If we’re going to make a run here at the end, we have to play better than that.”
Vincentian Academy 64, Union 40
The Scotties slipped to fifth place in the Section 1-1A standings with the homecourt defeat.
Vincentian (10-0, 13-3) leads the section, followed by Cornell at 7-2, Nazareth Prep at 6-3, Eden Christian at 6-4 and Union at 5-5 (10-6 overall). The top four teams go to the playoffs.
Matthew Stanley paced the Scotties with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Alex Griegs scored 18 for Vincentian.
Union trailed by just 24-21 at the half, but a disastrous third quarter, when it got outscored 25-6, created a deficit too far to overcome.
“Defensively, they clamped down on us,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said.
“We got some open looks but couldn’t take advantage. There is no question that they are very good on defense.”
Aliquippa 62, Neshannock 52
The Lancers suffered a big loss at home in the battle for the third and fourth playoff spots in Section 1-3A.
Lincoln Park and Beaver Falls are locked in a fight for first and second places, with Neshannock (4-4, 11-6) and Aliquippa (5-4, 11-7) and Ellwood City Lincoln (4-5 in section play) close behind. The Wolverines lost to Beaver Falls at home 63-41 on Friday night.
The Lancers trailed 15-10 after one quarter and 30-24 at the half. The Quips outscored their hosts 20-14 in the final frame to lock up the win.
Just four players scored for Neshannock, with Preston Turk leading the way with 20 points and Spencer Perry adding 16.
Dewayne Revis scored 17 to lead three Quips in double digits.
South Side Beaver 75, Mohawk 44
The Warriors slipped to 0-9 in Section 3-2A play, 4-15 overall, with the road loss.
Jackson Miller led Mohawk with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
Trenton Seik fired in 33 markers for South Side (4-5, 7-9).
Rocky Grove 60, Wilmington 56
The Greyhounds suffered a heartbreaker in the District 10, Section 2-2A game at home.
Caelan Bender led Wilmington with 18 points, while Austin Lisowski added 11. Bender also had seven assists and five steals, Shane Cox 10 rebounds and Lisowski four steals.
Wilmington fell behind 11-9 after one quarter and 26-21 at the half.
“In the first half, we didn’t play that great, we had a lot of unforced turnovers,” Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavich said. “Rocky Grove was up by 14 in the second half and Caelan hit three 3s in the fourth when he had 11 of his 18 points after not scoring in the first half. It brought us all the way back and we cut it to 58-56 and had the ball and we missed a 3-pointer with under 30 seconds left and they sealed it with free throws.”
Rocky Grove shot 29 free throws to Wilmington’s three.
The teams came into the game tied for third place in the region at 4-3. Wilmington is now 6-10 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.