The Union High girls basketball team overcame a slow start Thursday night to pick up a win.
The Lady Scots trailed by 11 points after the first quarter. However, the hosts regrouped to pick up a 33-29 nonsection home win over Hickory.
Union trailed 14-3 after one quarter and 19-14 at the half. The Lady Scots cut the deficit to 24-20 entering the final period.
Union (4-7) trailed 11-0 in the first quarter.
“We called a timeout (down 11-0) and talked to them,” Lady Scots coach Rob Nogay said of the early action. “We’ve been in some close games this year.
“We’re starting to grow as a team and grow as a unit. We battled back and played good defense. We played within ourselves and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
A defensive switch late in the game helped complete the comeback for Union.
“We switched over to a man-to-man press,” Nogay said. “We wanted to match up with them and get some steals.”
Kendall Preuhs posted nine points and nine rebounds for Union, while Kayla Fruehstorfer followed with seven markers and six steals.
“We played very well,” Nogay said. “(Kendall) Preuhs, that was her best effort this year. She battled and got some key rebounds.
“I thought Kendall and Kayla both played excellent. That’s our sophomore core and they’ve continued to grow as a unit. I can’t leave out Zoe Lepri. She’s right in there as well playing well. Everyone is playing hard for us.”
Elise Booker notched four rebounds and four steals to go with her five points for the victors.
Malana Beach and Aniyah Anderson scored 11 points each for the Lady Hornets.
“This definitely helps us out for momentum,” Nogay said. “We’ve been in some tight games this year and we’ve been taking some lumps, too.
“We have a young team. It’s definitely a confidence builder for us.”
Mohawk 62, Riverside 22
The Lady Warriors put the game out of reach in the second quarter to capture a Section 1-3A road victory over the Lady Panthers.
Mohawk (6-1, 12-2) led 10-5 after the first quarter before pushing the advantage to 38-9 at the half.
Hannah McDanel scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Warriors and Paige Julian was next with 16. Nadia Lape chipped in with 11.
Sam Rosenberger scored seven points to lead Riverside (0-7, 0-9).
Neshannock 67, Beaver Falls 28
Mairan Haggerty poured in a game-high 26 points to pace the Lady Lancers to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Tigers.
Haggerty scored 17 of her points in the second period. She made seven 3-pointers for the game, including five in that period.
“She was on fire tonight,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “It’s the best she has shot the ball.
“She’s continuing to become a well-rounded player. She’s shooting it well, attacking the basket; she’s growing and it’s really nice to watch.”
Haggerty also added seven rebounds and three steals.
Addi Watts followed for the Lady Lancers (7-1, 9-1) with 19 markers and 10 rebounds. Neleh Nogay added 17 tallies, eight boards, eight assists and six steals.
Neshannock led 22-4 after the first quarter and 50-12 at the break.
“We jumped out really well,” Grybowski said. “We passed the ball, defended well; we had a great start.
“Once we get a big lead like that, I like to get the younger girls in. They come to practice every day and they work hard. They earned their time on the floor. We did a lot of things well; I’m pleased.”
Macyla Collins canned 13 points for Beaver Falls (1-5, 3-8).
Laurel 58, Freedom 55
The Lady Spartans battled back in the second half to claim a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Laurel (5-2, 10-2) trailed 13-5 after one quarter and 24-16 at the half. The Lady Spartans erupted in the third quarter to carry a 40-36 lead into the final quarter.
“It was a hard-fought win,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “We came out very slow in the first half.
“It was a tough environment on the road. It’s always tough to go on the road. The energy was elevated in the third quarter.”
The Lady Spartans were 18 of 22 from the foul line for the game. They were 13 of 14 in the second half, including 8 for 8 in the fourth period to hold on.
Danielle Pontius drained a 3-pointer with a minute remaining to put Laurel up four points. Joselynn Fortuna made two foul shots for the Lady Spartans for a 58-55 buffer with eight seconds remaining.
Freedom wasn’t able to tie the game and Laurel hung on.
Fortuna paced the Lady Spartans with 16 points, a career high. She added eight eight rebounds and six steals as well. Regan Atkins contributed 12 points and Pontius was next with 10.
“Fortuna was our offense in the first half,” Stebbins said. “She kept us in the game. It was a huge night for her.”
Reese Bintrim chipped in a team-high 10 rebounds to go with her seven points. Lucia Lombardo tossed in eight markers.
Karissa Mercier scored 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs (3-4, 4-4).
O.L. Sacred Heart 34, Shenango 33
The Lady Wildcats dropped a heartbreaker at home to the Lady Chargers in a Section 1-2A matchup.
Kylee Rubin split a pair of foul shots to put Shenango (4-3, 9-4) up 33-32 with 40 seconds remaining. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-1, 9-1) went up 34-33 on a layup with 20 seconds to go.
The Lady Wildcats then turned the ball over on their next possession. The Lady Chargers missed the front-end of a one-and-one with five seconds to go. Shenango grabbed the rebound and raced the other way. A last-second three-pointer was off the mark at the final horn and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart survived.
“It was a tough loss. We’ll learn, grow and get stronger,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “We competed well.
“That’s a really good defensive effort. I love my team and my team’s attitude.”
Rubin netted 13 points with 10 rebounds for Shenango. Janie Natale notched eight markers with four assists, while Kelly Cleaver contributed seven tallies, six boards and three blocks for the hosts.
Grace Bradley and Kayleigh Constantino paced the Lady Chargers with nine points apiece.
Sharpsville 26, Wilmington 23
Ericka Grandy banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Blue Darlings to a District 10, Region 3-A road win over the Lady Greyhounds. It was the only points of the game for Grandy.
Grandy caught the ball as the time was winding down in regulation. She launched the ball just prior to the final horn from the volleyball line. The ball hit the backboard and banked in for the winning margin.
“We talked about competing,” Mike Jeckavitch said of the team’s approach of late. “I told the girls to keep trusting the process; eventually we will get to that point where we will be able to compete.
“I thought the girls followed the game plan to a T.”
Free throws spelled doom for Wilmington (1-5, 1-9). The Lady Greyhounds were just 5 of 14 from the free-throw line.
“The foul shooting kicked us in the teeth a little bit,” Jeckavitch said.
Renee Ealy and Jadyn Flick scored five points each for the Lady Greyhounds, while Sydnee Ward added four.
Boys basketball
Western Beaver 52, Union 41
The Scotties struggled in their return to the court in a Section 1-1A road loss to the Golden Beavers.
It was the first game for Union (3-1, 3-1) since Jan. 15 because of a COVID-19 stoppage. The Scotties were 16 of 27 from the free-throw line and 1 of 16 from behind the arc.
“It felt like were in quicksand,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “I give Western Beaver credit. This was the worst we have played.
“The lack of practice time, bad coaching. We just need time in the gym to get moving. It’s just a crazy situation. We’re trying to get back in the swing of things. It’s like preseason. There’s no flow; it’s the unknown for us. I’ve never been through anything like this.”
Matthew Stanley netted a team-high 19 points for Union and Mark Stanley chipped in 11 tallies and nine rebounds. They are sons of the coach.
Western Beaver is now 2-2, 5-2.
Bowling
Koscinski sets mark
New Castle’s Jacob Koscinski bowled a 287 game in his final game of his high school career. That score set the school record for high game. It also propelled the Red Hurricane boys to a 7-0 victory over Ambridge and finishing the season with a 6-4 record.
Also bowling 200 games for the boys were Rocco Bernadina and Cristian Medina.
The New Castle girls knocked off Ambridge 7-0 to finish the regular season at 7-3. Dianna Troutman paced the girls with a high game of 177 and high series of 468.
Aiden Klik (177 average), Troutman (159 average) and Jayliana Foster (159 average) have qualified for the WPIBL district singles tournaments.
