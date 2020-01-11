Union's Matthew Stanley gets direction from his father and coach Mark Stanley during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Matthew Stanley gets direction from his father and coach Mark Stanley during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Michael Flowers loses control of the ball during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Tyler Staub dribbles up the floor during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Vince Fuleno shoots a jump shot during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Mark Stanley during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Vince Fuleno shoots a jump shot during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Anthony Stanley goes up for a shot underneath the basket during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Mark Stanley during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Matthew Stanley goes up for a layup during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Matthew Stanley dribbles up the floor during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Tyler Staub looks to pass during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Matthew Stanley dribbles up the floor during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Matthew Stanley dribbles up the floor during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Matthew Stanley scans the floor during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Michael Flowers dribbles up the floor during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Vince Fuleno dribbles up the floor during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union coach Mark Stanley during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Michael Flowers dribbles during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Sean Louis during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Tyler Benedict dribbles around a defender during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Tyler Benedict dribbles around a defender during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Vince Fuleno shoots a jump shot during a home game against Nazareth Prep.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
The Union High boys basketball team couldn’t recover from an early deficit Friday night.
The Scotties trailed by 15 points after one quarter in a 73-53 WPIAL Section 1-1A home loss to Nazareth Prep.
Union (2-4, 6-5) was down 25-10 through one quarter and 42-25 at the half.
“They’re big and athletic,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “We played hard.
“They pressed in the first quarter and got some easy baskets; they jumped us. It’s hard to simulate their quickness.”
Matthew Stanley, Mark’s son, led Union with 22 points and eight rebounds. Michael Flowers was next with 11 markers and six boards.
Union trailed 59-38 after three quarters. The Scotties got as close as 14 points in the final frame before Nazareth Prep (4-2, 8-5) put the game away.
Neshannock 58, Ellwood City 39
The Lancers took a big lead early and rolled to a Section 1-3A home win over the Wolverines.
Neshannock (3-2, 9-3) built an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 30-13 at the half. The Lancers were up 44-29 going to the fourth period.
Preston Turk tallied 22 points to lead Neshannock. Spencer Perry and Cam’ron Owens added 12 points each.
The Lancers were coming off a 54-35 road loss to Beaver Falls on Tuesday.
“It was a great win for us,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “The guys played really hard for us defensively. We definitely challenged the guys the last couple of days.
“We know Ellwood City has some guys that can score. I give my guys a ton of credit. They got it done on the defensive end.”
Steve Antuono netted 10 points for Ellwood City Lincoln (2-3, 6-6).
Sewickley Academy 53, Laurel 46
The Panthers sealed the win in the fourth quarter in a Section 3-2A decision over the host Spartans.
Laurel (3-2, 8-5) trailed 33-31 after three quarters, but got outscored 20-15 in the final period.
Story continues below video
Luke Barker paced the Spartans with 14 points and Sam Haswell added 10 markers and a team-best 11 rebounds.
Sewickley Academy is now 4-1, 5-4.
Farrell 63, Wilmington 32
The Greyhounds got outscored 15-0 to close the first half en route to a District 10, Region 2-2A road loss to the Steelers.
Wilmington (2-2, 4-7) trailed 12-7 after the first quarter. But Farrell pushed the lead to 34-14 at the half courtesy of the late run.
Caelan Bender tossed in 10 tallies to lead the Greyhounds.
“We just didn’t play well in either facet of the game,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We hung around early. That (big run) kind of deflates you going into the second half. We just didn’t step up to the moment.”
Farrell improves to 4-0, 5-5.
OLSH 75, Mohawk 19
The Warriors fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 3-2A road verdict to the Chargers.
Mohawk (0-6, 2-12) trailed 27-6 after the first quarter and 48-14 at the break.
Jackson Miller recorded seven points to lead the Warriors.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is now 5-0, 11-1.
Bowling
New Castle teams split
The Red Hurricane boys dropped a 5-2 decision to Hopewell, while the Lady ‘Canes captured a 5-2 verdict over the Lady Vikings. The match was held at Colonial Lanes.
Aiden Klik led the New Castle boys with a high game of 195 and high series of 554. The ‘Canes dipped to 2-4.
Lilley-Kate Gilbert rolled the high game of 181 and high series of 511 for the New Castle girls (4-2). Gia Wholaver notched a career-high 454 series.
