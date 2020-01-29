The Union High basketball team is back in control of its own destiny.
The Scotties put themselves in a solid position to qualify for the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs with a 78-56 Section 1 win over visiting Rochester on Tuesday night.
Cornell’s 70-62 win over Eden Christian created a logjam in the section standings with Vincentian at 11-0, Cornell at 8-2, Nazareth Prep at 8-3 and Union and Eden Christian both at 6-5. Since the Scotties and Eden Christian split their regular-season games, both would go if they were to finish tied.
First, though, Union has regular-season games left at Cornell on Friday and at Nazareth Prep on Tuesday, the latter of which is expected to be played in the Hill District YMCA. The Scotties then close out the section season at home against Western Beaver.
Matthew Stanley poured in 34 points, including four 3-pointers, against Rochester, Nick Pasquarello added 12 points and an impressive 18 rebounds and Anthony Stanley chipped in with 11 markers.
“Matthew shot it well,” Mark Stanley said of his son. “And of course when you shoot good, you look good. Defensively we were a little sluggish, but Rochester has improved and didn’t make it easy on us. It’s nice to get the win, but we’ve still got work to do.”
“Nick P. can rebound,” he said of the 6-foot-3 Pasquarello. “He was averaging over 12 a game when he got hurt right before Christmas break. He’s starting to get stronger each game now that he’s back. He’s a big presence in there.”
OLSH 66, Laurel 63
The Spartans nearly pulled off the upset of the season in Section 3-2A with the nailbiter on the road.
OLSH improved to 10-0 with the win, while Shenango is 6-3 and Laurel and Sewickley Academy each 5-4. The top four teams go to the playoffs.
The Spartans (10-7 overall) placed four players in double figures, led by Marcus Haswell with 19 points, Will Shaffer with 15, Sam Haswell with 12 and Luke Barker with 11.
Jake DiMichele led OLSH (17-1 overall) with 22 points.
The teams were tied 17-17 after one quarter and Laurel was up 35-32 at the half. But OLSH outscored the visitors 20-11 in the third quarter.
“It was a game of runs,” Spartans coach Ken Locke said. “They went up 12-2 and we made a nice run before halftime and they went on an 8-0 run in the third quarter and we had a hard time recovering.
“We still control our own destiny,” he added. “We’ll just keep on playing and set our sights on these last few games.”
Neshannock 57, New Brighton 43
The Lancers took charge in the second quarter in a Section 1-3A road victory over the Lions.
Neshannock (5-4, 12-6) led 18-15 after the first quarter before pushing it to 34-22 at the half. The Lancers led 49-33 going to the fourth quarter.
JP Mozzocio netted a game-high 24 points on eight 3-pointers for Neshannock.
“I thought that was pretty cool for Mozzocio,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “He was a huge Kobe Bryant fan. To make eight 3-pointers and finish with 24points, that was kind of a special thing.”
Spencer Perry chipped in 11 points for the Lancers.
Darius Harshaw scored 10 points to lead New Brighton (0-10, 2-16).
Burgettstown 47, Mohawk 46
The Warriors came up short in a Section 3-2A home loss to the Blue Devils.
Josh Kurtz netted 17 points to lead Mohawk (0-10, 4-16) and Will Bloom was next with 12. Brett Bobin and Jackson Miller tossed in 10 tallies apiece.
Cole Shergi scored a game-best 24 points to lead Burgettstown (2-7, 6-12).
