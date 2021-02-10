Mike Sopko helped propel the Neshannock High boys basketball team to a victory Tuesday night.
Sopko paced all scorers with 26 points for the Lancers in a 73-50 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Laurel.
The win also nails down at least a share of the section championship for Neshannock (8-0 section, 12-0 overall). The Lancers can clinch it outright with a win over Mohawk (1-7, 3-10) on Friday.
“That’s something collectively we haven’t talked about,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “We have a big one at home Friday.”
Sopko also pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds. He netted 14 of his points in the second half.
“Mike played great. He put four quarters together,” Corey said. “He was very consistent and he was big on the boards.
“He played a really complete game and he was able to get in the post tonight. He finished around the rim. I was really impressed with his overall game.”
Johnpaul Mozzocio was next with 19 markers for the Lancers and teammate Russell Kwiat added 16.
“It was a great win for us,” Corey said. “The environment there was awesome for our guys. Laurel had a ton of people in the stands. It was the biggest crowd we have played in front of this year.
“I told our guys, it’s going to be a great environment to play in and it was as advertised. I thought our guys played tremendous.”
Neshannock held a 15-7 margin after one quarter and 32-22 at the break. The Lancers put the game away in the second half, carrying a 57-35 buffer into the fourth quarter.
Marcus Haswell and Landin Esposito tossed in 13 markers each for the Spartans (3-4, 6-7).
Mohawk 63, Riverside 45
Jackson Miller netted 15 points to lead the Warriors to a Section 1-3A home victory over the Panthers. It’s the second consecutive victory for Mohawk (1-7, 3-10).
Jay Wrona was next for Mohawk with 14 points.
Bo Fornataro and Sam Hughes recorded 10 markers each for Riverside (1-6, 1-11).
Shenango 63, Sewickley Academy 53
The Wildcats used strong play on the glass to knock off the visiting Panthers in a Section 1-2A matchup.
Shenango (4-4, 10-6) outrebounded Sewickley Academy, 41-15. The Wildcats also pulled down 17 offensive rebounds.
“I thought we did a great job on the boards,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said.
Reis Watkins recorded 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brody McQuiston, the coach’s son, chipped in with 15 markers and eight boards. Dalton Peters added 10 points and eight rebounds.
“It was a big win for us,” Bob McQuiston said. “It’s one we needed to get in order to get a good seed. The better we fare in section, the higher seed we’ll get.
“I thought we did a good job of rotating the ball quickly. We got a lot of good looks.”
Sewickley Academy (3-4, 6-6) led 15-12 after one quarter. Shenango regrouped to forge a 29-22 halftime lead. The Wildcats pushed the buffer to 49-32 after three quarters.
Rochester 50, Union 49
The Scotties’ comeback bid fell short in a Section 1-1A road setback.
Union (3-2, 3-3) trailed 16-10 after the first quarter and 32-21 at the half. The Scotties cut the deficit to 42-34 going to the fourth quarter.
Union drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer in falling by a point. It’s the third consecutive loss for the Scotties since they resumed play Feb. 4 because of a COVID stoppage.
“We’re playing much better,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “We’re starting to get a rhythm. Now we have two weeks to get ready for the playoffs.
“We’re still trying to figure it out. I thought we took some good steps.”
Matthew Stanley, a son of the coach, led the Scotties with 19 points. Mark Stanley, also a son of the coach, grabbed a team-best 14 rebounds. Aaron Gunn added 13 boards.
Devin Hemer netted 16 points for Rochester (6-1, 8-2).
Franklin 81, Wilmington 41
The Greyhounds started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A road decision to the Knights.
Wilmington (0-8, 1-10) trailed 29-10 after the first quarter and 46-16 at the half.
Mason Reed recorded 11 points to lead the Greyhounds and Braxton Shimrack was next with 10.
Easton Fulmer and Hayden Adams netted 22 points apiece for Franklin.
Girls
Sewickley Academy 42, Shenango 26
The Lady Wildcats struggled down the stretch in dropping a Section 1-2A road decision to the Lady Panthers.
Shenango (5-4, 10-5) led 21-20 with 3:30 left in the third quarter. The Lady Wildcats were outscored 22-5 the rest of the way.
“They’re a good team and they were a little more physical than we were,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “We struggled putting the ball in the hoop.
“It was a rough end to the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter. We have to keep pushing forward.”
Emilee Fedrizzi scored seven points with three assists and three rebounds for the Lady Wildcats. Janie Natale was next with six markers and five rebounds.
Kelly Cleaver contributed five points, 10 boards and three blocks for the guests.
