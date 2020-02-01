The Shenango High boys basketball locked up a playoff berth on Friday night.
The Wildcats went on the road and topped South Side Beaver, 64-40, in the Section 3-2A matchup.
“We knew we had to win this game,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “That’s a big win for us. We knew they were battling for a playoff spot, too.”
Shenango (7-3, 15-4) built a 17-9 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 34-22 at the half.
“I thought we started off pretty hot,” McQuiston said. “We made a nice run at the end of the first two quarters.
“I thought we played really well defensively, too.”
Jason Kraner led four Wildcats in double figures with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Lenhart tossed in 14 points for the winners. Colin McQuiston, the coach’s son, and Reis Watkins added 12 markers each.
Colin McQuiston added 10 assists, seven rebounds and six steals.
Adam English netted 14 points to lead South Side Beaver (5-6, 9-10).
Cornell 67, Union 45
The Scotties got within two points of the Raiders on the road but couldn’t get over the hump in the Section 1 1-A defeat.
Union (6-6, 11-7) is now in fifth place in the section, behind Vincentian (12-0), Cornell (10-2), Nazareth Prep (9-3) and Eden Christian (7-5) with two games to go.
Tyler Benedict paced the Scotties with 12 points and five rebounds. Michael Flowers dished out five assists.
The teams were tied 11-11 after one quarter and Cornell led 28-19 at the half. A big fourth quarter got Union to within a bucket.
“We had it down to two in the fourth and they took it to five,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said.
“There was a controversial charge/block call that went against us and they went up by eight and it turned the tide.”
Neshannock 69, Beaver Falls 63
The Lancers regrouped in the fourth quarter to rally for a win over the visiting Tigers in a Section 1-3A matchup.
Neshannock (6-4, 13-6) clinched a playoff spot with the win. The Lancers have qualified for the playoffs each of John Corey’s 12 seasons.
“That’s a goal of ours every year,” Corey said. “We’ve had a lot of good players over the last 12 years.
“It’s something that we’re proud of. We just need to keep playing well over the next week. It’s one thing to get in. But it’s another thing to get in playing your best basketball.”
The Lancers led 37-33 at the half. But Beaver Falls (7-3, 12-6) came back to forge a 52-45 lead going to the fourth quarter.
“We had a couple of slow rotations in the third quarter,” Corey said. “Beaver Falls is so good attacking the offensive glass.
“We couldn’t slow them down in the third quarter.”
Neshannock erased that deficit by outscoring Beaver Falls 24-11 in the fourth period.
“I was proud of the way we mentally and physically played very tough,” Corey said. “We hit some big shots. We played really well in the fourth quarter.”
Preston Turk tallied a team-high 24 points for Neshannock. JP Mozzocio and Russell Kwiat collected 12 markers apiece for the Lancers. Spencer Perry was next with 10.
Wilmington 45, Reynolds 44
Shane Cox made a layup with 10 seconds left to lift the Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 2-2A road win over the Raiders.
Wilmington’s Austin Lisowski blocked a midrange jumper to seal the win with less than a second to go.
“We’ve been losing so many close games this year, it was great to get a close win,” Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it.”
Caelan Bender recorded 16 points with five assists and four steals for Wilmington (5-4, 7-11). Lisowski chipped in with eight points and four blocks. Cox pulled down eight rebounds.
Reynolds is 1-9, 6-13.
Laurel 74, Mohawk 29
The Spartans rolled to a Section 3-2A home win over the Warriors.
Laurel (6-4, 11-7) led 18-3 after one quarter and pushed the lead to 51-15 at the half.
Marcus Haswell led the Spartans with 19 points and Sam Haswell was next with 17. Luke Barker chipped in with 10.
Brett Bobin notched 14 markers for Mohawk (0-11, 4-17).
Lincoln Park 89, Ellwood City 54
Steve Antuono scored 16 points for the Wolverines in a Section 1-3A road loss to the Leopards.
Milo Sesti and Alexander Roth added 12 points each for Ellwood City Lincoln (4-6, 9-11).
Tanner Mathos netted 23 points for Lincoln Park (11-0, 17-2).
