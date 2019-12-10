The Shenango High girls basketball team got in the win column Monday night.
Kylee Rubin recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 48-38 nonsection road win over the Lady Scots.
Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 13 tallies, eight rebounds, six steals and three blocks for Shenango (1-2). The Lady Wildcats were just 13 of 36 from the foul line.
“We came out with really good energy. Union wouldn’t go away,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “They played hard. We have to shoot better from the foul line.
“It was a physical game. We got a little sloppy in the beginning of the fourth quarter. We ran our delay offense really well in the last four minutes.”
Tyanna Fitzpatrick tossed in 13 points to lead Union (0-3).
Seneca Valley 69, New Castle 30
The Lady Raiders took a 25-1 lead after one quarter and never looked back in the nonsection homecourt victory.
Aayanni Hudson paced the Lady ‘Canes with 16 points.
Jaden Davensizer scored 18 points and Maddie Karchut added 17 for Seneca Valley.
“Tonight was an ugly game, but we are the New Castle Lady ‘Canes and we will bounce back and be ready to play our type of basketball tomorrow,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said.
The Class 6A Lady Raiders are 2-1, while Class 4A New Castle is also 2-1.
Laurel 58, Wilmington 39
The Lady Spartans started strong and cruised to a nonsection home win over the Lady Greyhounds.
Laurel (2-1) led 22-5 after one quarter and 31-19 at the half. The Lady Spartans pushed the buffer to 49-25 going to the final frame.
“We had a great first quarter, a great start,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “We got a little stagnant in the second quarter; the first and third quarters were strong.”
Regan Atkins paced the Lady Spartans with 13 points and Danielle Pontius chipped in with 11 markers and seven assists. Reese Bintrim tossed in 10 tallies with eight rebounds for the winners. Mikyla Slater snared eight boards to go with her eight points.
Nadia Huebner netted 13 points for Wilmington (0-2) and Keegan McConahy added 11.
Mohawk 82, Quigley Catholic 25
The Lady Warriors buried 14 3-pointers en route to a nonsection road win over the Lady Spartans.
Karly McCutcheon recorded a game-high 23 points for Mohawk (2-1) and Nadia Lape checked in with 20. Hannah McDanel contributed 16.
McCutcheon drained five 3-pointers, McDanel added four and Lape followed with three to help lead the barrage from the outside.
Mia Grisafi netted nine points for Quigley Catholic.
Boys Basketball
Freedom 66, Ellwood City 60 (OT)
The Wolverines couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead and dropped an overtime decision to the host Bulldogs in nonsection action.
Ellwood City Lincoln (2-1) led 41-34 after three quarters. But Freedom (2-1) outscored the visitors 19-12 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Steve Antuono recorded a game-high 24 points for the Wolverines. Alexander Roth was next with 18.
Cole Beck led Freedom with 22 points.
BOYS
ELLWOOD CITY (60)
Steve Antuono 10 3-3 24, Milo Sesti 3 0-1 6, Alexander Roth 4 6-9 18, Ryan Gibbons 4 0-0 8, Nate Coonfare 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 9-13 60.
FREEDOM (66)
Tyler Borgman 3 0-0 6, Reiker Wolling 5 1-2 11, Cole Beck 6 7-11 22, Tyler Mohrbacher 8 0-3 17, Casey Collins 4 1-2 10. Totals: 26 9-18 66.
ELLWOOD 10 13 18 12 7 — 60
FREEDOM 11 12 11 19 13 — 66
3-point goals — Ellwood City (Roth 4, Antuono 1), Freedom (Beck 1, Collins 1).
JV score: Freedom 41, Ellwood City 28. EC — Caden Crizer 8.
GIRLS
NEW CASTLE (30)
Mia Graham 1 0-0 2, Alaya Respress 1 2-2 4, Armani Walker 1 3-4 5, Raquel Rivera 0 1-2 1, Aayanni Hudson 7 0-0 16, Neena Flora 0 0-0 0, Deja Drew 0 0-2 0, Dashonna Drew 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 6-10 30.
SENECA VALLEY (69)
Sikora 1 0-1 2, Lopez 1 0-0 2, Cramer 1 3-4 5, Davensizer 6 4-4 18, Bickart 5 0-0 10, Karchut 7 3-7 17, West 6 0-3 12, Ring 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 10-19 69.
NEW CASTLE 1 12 8 9 — 30
SENECA VALLEY 25 16 11 17 — 69
3-point goals — New Castle 2 (Lyles 2), Seneca Valley 3 (Davensizer 2, Ring 1).
JV score: Seneca Valley 41, New Castle 7. NC — Cayla Koenig 4.
SHENANGO (48)
Brianna DeSalvo 0 1-4 1, Johanna Kraner 2 0-2 4, Emilee Fedrizzi 4 5-6 13, Kassidy Peters 2 2-6 6, Kylee Rubin 6 3-9 15, Janie Natale 2 1-4 6, Jordan Smith 1 1-3 3, Ashley DeCarbo 0 0-2 0, Madison Iwanejko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-36 48.
UNION (38)
Raquel Zarlingo 0 0-0 0, Elise Booker 1 1-4 3, Kayla Fruehstorfer 3 0-0 7, Nina Casalandra 0 3-4 3, Zoe Lepri 0 0-0 0, Gianna Trott 1 0-1 2, Kendall Preuhs 1 0-0 2, Amorae Waters 2 0-0 5, Maddie Wynn 1 1-3 3, Tyanna Fitzpatrick 6 1-6 13, Emilie Homjak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-8 38.
SHENANGO 10 15 12 11 — 48
UNION 2 12 10 14 — 38
3-point goals — Shenango 1 (Natale 1), Union 2 (Waters 1, Fruehstorfer 1).
JV score: Shenango 33, Union 26. S — Janie Natale 11; U — Gabby Haught 6.
WILMINGTON (39)
Meredith Glavach 1 0-6 2, Keegan McConahy 3 5-10 11, Nadia Huebner 6 0-0 13, Madison Graham 0 1- 2, Annalee Gardner 1 0-1 2, Emily Withers 1 4-8 6, Mariah Gardner 2 0-2 4. Totals: 14 11-29 39.
LAUREL (58)
Faith Gibson 2 2-4 6, Erika Price 0 1-2 1, Lucia Lombardo 1 2-4 5, Regan Atkins 4 5-6 13, Danielle Pontius 4 0-0 11, Joselynn Fortuna 1 1-2 3, Reese Bintrim 3 4-7 10, Breagan Fedrizzi 0 1-4 1, Mikyla Slater 2 2-6 6, Johnna Hill 1 0-0 2, Georgia Jellyman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 18-35 58.
WILMINGTON 5 14 6 14 — 39
LAUREL 22 9 18 9 — 58
3-point goals — Wilmington 1 (Huebner 1), Laurel 4 (Pontius 3, Lombardo 1).
JV score: No game.
MOHAWK (82)
Karly McCutcheon 8 2-2 23, Nadia Lape 8 1-1 20, Paige Julian 1 0-0 2, Hannah McDanel 6 0-0 16, Jordan Radzmynski 2 0-0 4, Abby Shoaf 2 0-0 5, Alexis Shiderly 2 3-4 7, Isabella Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Alexa Kadilak 1 0-2 3, Ava Nulph 0 0-0 0, Abby Boehning 0 0-0 0, Madyson Cole 0 2-2 2. Totals: 30 8-11 82.
QUIGLEY CATHOLIC (25)
Mia Grisafi 2 4-4 9, Autumn Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Eller 1 0-0 2, Grace Lucci 0 0-0 0, Lillianna Briscoe 0 0-0 0, Hailey Drutarosky 1 0-0 3, Gia Ierullo 1 0-2 2, Hayley Doyle 2 1-3 5, Camille Cunningham 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 5-9 25.
MOHAWK 26 16 28 12 — 82
QUIGLEY 5 6 10 4 — 25
3-point goals — Mohawk 14 (McCutcheon 5, McDanel 4, Lape 3, Kadilak 1, Shoaff 1), Quigley Catholic 2 (Drutarosky 1, Grisafi 1).
JV score: No game.
