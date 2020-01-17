The Shenango High girls basketball team found a way to win without its leading scorer and rebounder Thursday night.
The Lady Wildcats overcame the absence due to illness of freshman Kylee Rubin in a 49-46 WPIAL Section 1-2A win at New Brighton.
Rubin leads the team with averages of 15 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Shenango is now alone in fourth place in the section at 4-4, 8-6 overall. The Lady Lions slipped to 2-6, 4-8.
Rubin missed the game with an illness and appeared for a time that sophomore Kassidy Peters might also be out with a similar illness.
“I already knew Kylee was out and Kassidy messaged and said she wasn’t feeling well and wasn’t sure if she could play,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “I told her to talk to her parents and do what she needed to do. Later on she messaged again and said she wanted to try to give it a go.”
Johanna Kraner scored 16 points to lead Shenango, while Emilee Fedrizzi added 12 markers and Peters 11. Kraner and Peters each finished with a double-double with 12 rebounds apiece.
Kraner made 6 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter, while Peters was 2 for 2 to clinch the win. Kraner also had several key offensive rebounds down the stretch, according to Zona.
“The other girls really picked up the slack with Kylee out,” Zona said. “They showed tremendous heart. They really kept their poise down the stretch and didn’t force any shots. This was a big section win for us.”
Laurel 65, Northgate 13
The Lady Spartans improved to 7-1 in Section 1-2A, 9-6 overall, with the homecourt victory. Laurel trails only 8-0 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the standings.
Lucia Lombardo took scoring honors for the Lady Spartans with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Reese Bintrim with 12 points, Regan Atkins with 11 and Faith Gibson with 10. Bintrim had a double-double with 15 rebounds, while Atkins and Mikyla Slater added eight rebounds apiece. Atkins also dished out five assists.
Lakeview 53, Wilmington 11
The Lady Greyhounds trailed 20-5 at the half and were unable to recover.
Emily Withers led Wilmington with six points.
Quaker Valley 64, New Castle 41
The Lady ‘Canes were outscored 32-14 in the second half in dropping a Section 2-4A home decision to the Lady Quakers.
New Castle (3-4, 9-7) led 15-12 after the first quarter. Quaker Valley (5-2, 10-3) regrouped to forge a 32-27 margin at recess.
The Lady Quakers took charge in the third period, outscoring the hosts, 12-3, in the frame.
Aayanni Hudson led New Castle with 16 points and Kerri Lyles was next with 12. Raquel Rivera recorded 11 markers.
Corrine Washington and Bailey Garbee scored 22 points each to lead Quaker Valley.
Mohawk 61, Riverside 33
The Lady Warriors remained in first place in Section 1-3A with an easy home win over the Lady Panthers.
Mohawk (8-0, 13-1) built an 18-2 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 32-6 at the half.
The Lady Warriors fired in 14 3-pointers.
Karly McCutcheon netted a game-high 24 points for Mohawk, including six 3-pointers. Hannah McDanel contributed 15 markers and five trifectas. Paige Julian added 13 tallies and a pair of long-range shots.
Marley Wolf scored 11 points to lead Riverside (2-6, 7-7).
Beaver 52, Neshannock 39
The Lady Lancers couldn’t overcome the absence of starter Neleh Nogay in a Section 1-3A home loss to the Lady Bobcats.
Nogay, a sophomore who is averaging 13.8 points per game, suffered a right ankle injury in Saturday’s win over West Middlesex. She was able to play Monday against Mohawk. But the injury prevented her from taking the court against Beaver.
“We’re hoping to have her back Monday (at Riverside). If not Monday, then Thursday (at home against Freedom),” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “She’s been to therapy all week.
“We missed her scoring. But it’s more than just her scoring we miss. It’s her defense and her court awareness. It’s tough to play without any starter.”
The Lady Lancers (3-5, 6-8) held a 21-20 lead at the half.
“We played well in the first half,” Grybowski said. “We did a really good job of keeping them off the boards.
“We had some key turnovers in the second quarter. We could have been up eight at the half. I thought we missed some easy shots on steals.”
Beaver (7-1, 12-2), which is right behind first-place Mohawk in the league standings, took the lead for good in the third quarter. The Lady Bobcats grabbed a 40-26 lead going to the final frame.
“We came out in the third quarter and they went man and we couldn’t score,” Grybowski said. “We couldn’t get an open look, we couldn’t get to the rim; that hurt us.”
Kaylee George recorded 15 points and six rebounds to lead Neshannock. Mairan Haggerty was next with seven points, while Ellina DeLillo delivered six markers and four steals. Jesse Fehrs pulled down six caroms to go with her five points.
The Lady Lancers were 11 of 39 from the floor and turned the ball over 18 times.
“Every game is a must win,” Grybowski said. “We have six games left and we have to win five of them.”
Freedom 48, Ellwood City 44
The Lady Wolverines struggled in the fourth quarter and it proved costly in dropping a Section 1-3A home game to the Lady Bulldogs.
Ellwood City Lincoln (0-8, 2-12) led 10-5 after the first quarter and 25-21 at the half. The Lady Wolverines carried a 38-29 lead going to the final frame.
Freedom (5-3, 9-3) rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the hosts, 19-6, to earn the win.
Kyla Servick paced Ellwood City with 16 points and Chloe Sturgeon added 12.
Karissa Mercier netted 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Eden Christian 50, Union 24
The Lady Scots fell behind early in dropping a Section 1-1A road matchup with Eden Christian.
Union (1-6, 2-13) trailed 13-8 after the first quarter and 24-12 at the break.
Maddie Wynn recorded five points and seven rebounds for the Lady Scots. Elise Booker, Gianna Trott and Tyanna Fitzpatrick contributed four pionts each for the visitors.
Booker made five steals and Kendall Preuhs pulled down seven rebounds.
Taylor Harring tossed in a game-best 21 points to lead Eden Christian (4-3, 6-7).
