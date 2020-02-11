It was a good way for the Shenango High boys basketball team to end the regular season.
The Wildcats upended WPIAL Section 3-5A champion Mars in nonleague action Monday night at the Shenango court.
The game was close down the stretch. Shenango led by four points in the waning minutes before the Planets made a bucket with three seconds left.
Mars is 17-5 overall and had won five games in a row. The Wildcats, who tied for second place in Section 3-2A, also are 17-5.
Colin McQuiston fired in 25 points for Shenango and Ryan Lenhart added 17 markers. McQuiston dished out four assists and Jason Kraner added eight rebounds.
Mihali Sfanos led the Planets with 20 points and Michael Carmody, a four-star offensive lineman headed to Notre Dame to play football, added 15 markers. Carmody is a son of Mars coach Rob Carmody, a former Westminster basketball standout.
Union 61, Riverside 54
The Scotties tuned up for the Class 1A playoffs with the nonleague victory at home.
Union is now 13-8 overall. The Panthers end the season at 8-14.
Matthew Stanley bucketed 19 markers for Union, Vince Fuleno popped in 15 and Stanley’s brother, Mark Stanley, added 10. Nick Pasquarello had nine rebounds and Mark Stanley six.
Nathan Sciarro led the Panthers with 21 points.
Neshannock 67, Laurel 56
The teams had one final outing before the start of the postseason with the game at the Spartans’ court.
Preston Turk keyed the Lancers with 23 points and Spencer Perry added 18.
Marcus Haswell scored 14 points and Will Shaffer chipped in with 13. Sam Haswell and Luke Barker added 10 markers each.
Neshannock heads to the playoffs as the fourth-place team out of 1-3A. Laurel (14-8) tied for second with Shenango in Section 3-2A
Girls
Blackhawk 85, Neshannock 48
The defending Section 3-A champion Lady Lancers saw their season come to an end with the road defeat.
Neshannock’s campaign ends at 11-11. Section 2-4A champion Blackhawk moves on at 19-3.
Kaylee George scored 13 points to lead the Lady Lancers.
Mackenzie Amalia scored 23 for the Lady Cougars.
Mohawk 69, Central Valley 67
The Lady Warriors went on the road and pulled off a narrow win over Central Valley.
Mohawk closed out the regular season at 19-3, while Central Valley finished 17-3.
Karly McCutcheon led four Lady Warriors in double figures with 24 points. Paige Julian was next with 14 markers, while Nadia Lape and Hannah McDanel both added 13.
Allyson Kirby collected 24 points to lead Central Valley.
Hopewell 56, Ellwood City 37
The Lady Wolverines dropped their season finale on the Lady Vikings’ home floor.
Ellwood City Lincoln trailed just 10-9 after the first quarter. However, the Lady Wolverines were down 30-17 at the half and couldn’t recover.
Grace Balin paced Ellwood City (3-18) with 13 points and Kyla Servick was next with 11.
Soars Conley collected a team-best 24 markers for Hopewell (9-13).
Sharon 44, Wilmington 36
The Lady Greyhounds came up short in their regular season finale against the Lady Tigers in District 10, Region 4-2A action.
Wilmington (0-10 region, 4-18 overall) held a 7-4 lead after the first quarter. Sharon (5-5, 7-14) rallied to take a 21-13 lead at the break.
Nadia Huebner netted 15 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.