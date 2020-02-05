The Shenango High boys basketball team started strong and never looked back on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (8-3, 16-4) built a 32-4 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 47-13 at the half to defeat Burgettstown, 76-27, in a Section 3-2A game.
Colin McQuiston netted 24 points with five assists to pace the Wildcats. Ryan Lenhart was next with 19 markers and Case Butchelle added 13. Reis Watkins pulled down a team-high six rebounds to go with his seven points.
“I thought we were up for the game and ready to play right from the start,” said Shenango coach Bob McQuiston, who is Colin’s dad.
Burgettstown is now 2-9, 6-15.
Laurel 53, Sewickley Academy 42
The Spartans’ defense came alive in the second and third quarters to lead the team to a Section 3-2A road win over the Panthers.
Laurel (7-4, 13-7) trailed 13-8 after the first quarter. The Spartans, though, rallied for a 17-15 lead at the half. Laurel carried a 32-19 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Marcus Haswell paced the Spartans with 18 points and Sam Haswell chipped in with 12. Will Shaffer tossed in 10 tallies for the winners.
Sewickley Academy is now 6-5, 7-11.
Neshannock 66, Ellwood City 51
The Lancers took control in the second quarter in a Section 1-3A road win over the Wolverines.
Neshannock (7-4, 14-6) led 15-11 after the opening quarter and increased the buffer to 37-23 at the half.
Russell Kwiat collected 26 points for the Lancers and Preston Turk was next with 15.
Steve Antuono tossed in 22 tallies to lead Ellwood City Lincoln (4-7, 9-12). Alexander Roth recorded 11 markers.
Farrell 64, Wilmington 48
Wilmington could not find an answer for the Steelers in dropping the District 10, Region 2-2A decision at home.
Wilmington (5-5, 7-12) needs to win one of its final two region games to meet a school policy that it must have a .500 region record to qualify for the playoffs.
Eric Hobson sparked Farrell (10-0, 11-7) with 35 points.
Caelan Bender and Shane Cox scored 14 points apiece for the Greyhounds. Bender had four 3-pointers, as well as five assists and five steals. Cox made it a double-double with 12 rebounds.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 75, Mohawk 36
The Warriors fell behind in the first quarter and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 3-2A home decision to the Chargers.
Mohawk (0-12, 4-18) trailed 26-12 after the first quarter and 50-21 at the break.
Jackson Miller led the Warriors with 11 points and Brett Bobin added 10.
Jake DiMichele dropped in 29 points to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-0, 19-1).
