The Shenango High boys basketball team regrouped on Sunday to pick up a victory.
The Wildcats were 9 of 14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to put the game away and claim a 47-40 nonsection win over Farrell in The Clash at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Shenango (4-2) was coming off an 89-56 home loss to WPIAL Section 3-2A rival Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday.
The Steelers (1-1) eliminated the Wildcats last year in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs, 74-47.
“That was a real satisfying win,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said of Sunday’s win. “You always like to avenge a loss, especially after losing like we did Friday night.
“I thought we did a good job of taking care of the ball. We didn’t want to get in a track meet with them. I thought we did a good job of that.”
Jason Kraner collected 18 points for the Wildcats and Colin McQuiston, Bob’s son, followed with 11 markers and five assists.
“We were patient on offense,” Bob McQuiston said. “I thought if we kept the score low it would be to our advantage.”
Reis Watkins pulled down a team-best 11 rebounds to go with his six points. Ryan Lenhart added seven boards to go with his nine tallies.
Shenango was 9 of 14 in the line in the fourth. Shenango was 16 of 24 from the foul line in the win.
“We made some foul shots down the stretch,” McQuiston said. “We have to get better at that. We have to do a little bit better job focusing at the line. We made a few down at the end to clinch the win, though.”
Grove City 61, Wilmington 47
The Greyhounds dug an early hole and couldn’t climb out in dropping a District 10 nonregion road game.
Wilmington trailed 15-8 after one quarter and 32-20 at the break. The visitors closed to within 48-39 after three quarters.
Austin Lisowski netted 12 points to lead the Greyhounds. Junior McConahy tallied four steals for the visitors and Shane Cox handed out four assists.
Danny Timko tossed in 19 tallies to lead all scorers.
Wilmington forced 21 Eagles turnovers.
Riverside 65, Mohawk 45
The Warriors started slow in dropping a nonsection game to the Panthers in The Clash at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Mohawk (0-6) trailed 23-3 after one stanza and 37-16 at the break.
Brett Bobin tossed in a team-high 16 points for the Warriors. All five of his field goals were 3-pointers.
Nate Sciarro scored 25 points to lead Riverside (3-2).
Struthers (Ohio) 78, Laurel 65
Three players scored in double figures for the Spartans in a loss to the Wildcats on Struthers’ home floor in the JBL Hoops Showcase.
Luke Barker scored 24 points for Laurel and Marcus Haswell was next with 23. Sam Haswell chipped in with 14.
The Wildcats led 20-13 after one quarter. The Spartans (4-1) regrouped and held a 33-32 buffer at the break. But Struthers captured a 56-50 lead going to the final frame.
Neshannock 56, Springfield Local (Ohio) 53
The Lancers held on for the win in the JBL Hoops Showcase in Struthers (Ohio).
Russell Kwiat hit both ends of a one-and-one for Neshannock with 2.9 seconds to go for a 56-53 lead. The Tigers, playing their first game of the year after the football team lost in the state football championship, called a timeout.
Springfield Local launched a desperation heave at the buzzer that hit off the backboard and the Lancers survived.
“It was an excellent win for us,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “Springfield Local will have a terrific season. They were a very good team last year; they returned everyone except one.
“We knew it was going to be a good opponent for us. I was very proud of our guys.”
Preston Turk led Neshannock with 17 points and five assists, while Michael Sopko added 12 points — 10 coming in the second half. Spencer Perry provided 10 points and 13 rebounds. Kwiat posted seven points and eight rebounds for the winners.
“It was good to see Preston shoot the ball the way he did,” Corey said. “He had a big second quarter.
“We were waiting on Sopko to have a performance like he did and he had a little bit of a breakout in the second half. He played really well for us.”
Girls
Mohawk 69, New Castle 48
Hannah McDanel scored 22 points to lead the Lady Warriors to a win over the Lady ‘Canes in The Clash at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Nadia Lape was next with 21 for Mohawk (4-1). Paige Julian contributed 10 markers for the victors.
Aayanni Hudson led New Castle (3-3) with 18 points and Raquel Rivera recorded 10.
Western Reserve (Ohio) 59, Laurel 52
Regan Atkins scored 23 points with six rebounds for the Lady Spartans in a loss to Western Reserve (Ohio) in the JBL Hoops Showcase in Struthers (Ohio).
Danielle Pontius posted 10 points and four assists for Laurel (3-2).
Laurel trailed by 21 points at one point and cut it to six, but couldn’t get any closer.
“They came out and hit six 3s in the first half,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “We had a big comeback. We have some freshmen playing at a high level.
“I’m very pleased with the effort.”
Stebbins said senior Faith Gibson missed the game with an injury and the status of her return is unknown.
