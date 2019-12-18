The Shenango High boys basketball team is picking up steam.
The Wildcats rolled past Mohawk 64-36 in WPIAL Section 3-2A action at the Shenango court.
The Wildcats, who have won two in a row, are 1-1 in the section and 5-2 overall. The Warriors slipped to 0-2 and 0-8.
Colin McQuiston had a double-double for the victors with 18 points and 10 assists. Jason Kraner added 20 points and Reis Watkins pulled down 13 rebounds.
Jackson Miller led Mohawk with 11 points.
The Wildcats led by only 14-13 after one quarter, but exploded for 30 points in the second period to go up 44-22.
"Tonight was a good team game for us," Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. "We did a good job with our pressure and got a lot of easy buckets off of it."
Union 60, Quigley Catholic 31
Matthew Stanley poured in 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Scotties to the Section 1-1A win.
Nick Pasquarello pulled down 10 rebounds and Mark Stanley grabbed eight.
Union led 14-3 after one quarter and 30-9 at the half.
Union is now 1-1 in the section, 4-1 overall. Quigley slipped to 0-2, 1-5.
Neshannock 43, Riverside 41
Preston Turk scored what proved to be the winning bucket in the Lancers' Section 1-3A nail-biter at home.
Neshannock is now 1-0, 4-1.
Nathan Sciarro missed a final shot for Riverside (0-2, 3-3).
"He was guarded by John Mozzocio and he missed it off the rim," Lancers coach John Corey said. "You have to win the section games at home and I'm happy we did, but we definitely need to learn from this.
"Riverside played really hard and very physical. We definitely didn't play our best basketball. To get out with a win considering some of our mistakes, you just have to take it and move on."
Mozzocio paced Neshannock with 15 points, all on 3-point field goals, and Michael Sopko added nine.
Kevin Kolesar scored 11 and Nathan Sciarro and Ben Hughes added 10 apiece for the Panthers.
Laurel 73, Burgettstown 65
The Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter to win the Section 3-2A encounter on the road.
Laurel trailed 48-43 going into the final period, but outscored the hosts 30-17 to pull out the victory.
Marcus Haswell led the Spartans with 21 points and five assists, followed by Luke Barker with 17 points and five assists, Sam Haswell with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five steals and Landin Esposito with 12 tallies.
Wilmington 49, West Middlesex 31
The Greyhounds couldn't get the offense going in a a District 10, Region 2-2A road loss to the Big Reds.
"Sloppy play, multiple turnovers. We struglged breaking their press," Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. "That's very unfortunate because I thought we were taking steps at improving that."
Austin Lisowski scored 15 points to lead the Greyhounds (0-1, 0-5).
Ellwood City 50, New Brighton 48
The Wolverines hung on for a Section 1-3A home win over the Lions.
Steve Antuono netted 23 points for Ellwood City Lincoln (2-0, 5-1) and Alexander Roth recorded 17.
The Wolverines outscored New Brighton (0-2, 1-4) 20-17 in the fourth quarter to claim the win.
Girls
Central Valley 67, Neshannock 56
The defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Lady Lancers came up short against Class 4A Central Valley on the road.
Neleh Nogay scored 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and Kaylee George added 12 markers to lead Neshannock (2-3 overall). George had eight rebounds, Nogay four steals and Ellina DeLillo four steals and four assists.
"Central Valley is a really good team and their matchups just weren't good for us," Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. "We had a great second half, but they had six 3s in the second quarter and we were outrebounded 32-24. It was hard to come back once we got down."
