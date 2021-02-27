Shenango High's Dalton Peters tossed in 19 points to lead the Wildcats to a 57-45 nonsection home win over Central Valley.
Peters was 9 of 11 from the floor and handed out four assists.
“I was very proud of Dalton Peters, he was avery active,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “He made some big plays for us.
“He had a very good game; he’s a blue-collar guy for us.”
Shenango (14-7) is a Class 2A squad, while Central Valley (10-4) competes in Class 4A. The Wildcats finished 6-4 in Section 1 play.
“That’s a huge win,” McQuiston said. “It was a game we wanted to play because we knew we would play some good competition. Our goal was to come out and compete and I thought we did that.”
Ryan Lenhart followed Peters’ performance with 17 markers for the winners, while Brody McQuiston added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Reis Watkins pulled down eight boards for Shenango.
Brandon Graham netted 14 points to lead Central Valley.
Union 51, Mohawk 31
The Scotties built a 10-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back in posting a nonsection road win over the Warriors.
Union (8-4) led 12-2 after the first quarter and settled for a 20-15 advantage at the half. The Scotties pushed the lead to 40-25 going to the fourth quarter.
Matthew Stanley scored 19 points to pace Union and his brother Anthony Stanley added 14. Mark Stanley, also a brother of Matthew and Anthony, chipped in with 11 tallies.
Jackson Miller notched 11 points for Mohawk (3-19).
