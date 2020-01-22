Neshannock High’s Spencer Perry delivered in the clutch Tuesday night.
Perry made a layup with four seconds remaining to lead his team to a 58-56 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over the Panthers.
Riverside called a timeout with 3.6 seconds left to set up a play. The Panthers went the length of the floor and launched a 3-pointer at the buzzer that was off the mark.
Neshannock is now 4-3, 11-5, while Riverside slipped to 1-7, 6-10.
“It was just a very good win for us on the road,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “Riverside is a big, physical basketball team and they play hard; we’ll take the win.”
Neshannock built a 9-2 lead early. But Riverside rallied for a 31-27 halftime lead. The Lancers closed to 43-41 after the third quarter.
Preston Turk tallied 18 points to lead Neshannock, while Russell Kwiat added 15. JP Mozzocio was next with 12.
Kevin Kolesar cashed in 21 points to lead all scorers for Riverside.
Shenango 72, Mohawk 38
Four players scored in double figures to lead the Wildcats to a Section 3-2A road win over the Warriors.
Shenango (5-3, 12-4) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Colin McQuiston paced the Wildcats with 21 points and Jason Kraner collected 19. Case Butchelle followed with 14 markers and Reis Watkins tossed in 10 tallies.
McQuiston added 10 steals and 10 assists to his line, while Watkins and Kraner both pulled down eight rebounds.
“We definitely needed this one,” said Shenango coach Bob McQuiston, who is Colin’s dad. “We needed to right the ship.
“I thought the kids came out and took care of business. It was nice to see the boys bounce back. I was very pleased with Colin. He was very unselfish with the ball. I thought he did a good job of getting the other players involved.”
Will Bloom scored 12 points to lead Mohawk and Josh Kurtz was next with nine.
Ellwood City 58, New Brighton 47
The Wolverines pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a Section 1-3A road win over the Lions.
Steve Antuono posted 27 points to lead Ellwood City Lincoln (4-4, 8-7) and Nate Coonfare was next with 16.
Jamison Amed netted 20 points to lead New Brighton (0-8, 2-14).
Union 61, Quigley Catholic 44
The Scotties maintained their tie for fourth place in the Section 1-1A standings with the road victory.
Vincentian continue to lead the section standings at 9-0, followed by Cornell at 7-2, Nazareth Prep at 6-3 and Union and Eden Christian at 5-4.
Union is 9-5 overall. Quigley is 1-8, 2-13.
Vince Fuleno tickled the twine for 20 points, including six 3-pointers, for the victors. Matthew Stanley added 17 markers.
The Scotties led 27-8 after one quarter and 48-20 at the half.
Michael Flowers chipped in with six assists and five steals.
Wilmington 43, West Middlesex 34
The Greyhounds had a complete turnaround from an earlier meeting against the Big Reds.
Wilmington dropped a 49-31 decision at West Middlesex in the third game of the season, when the football team was still coming off its state playoff run and several key players were battling injuries.
The Greyhounds are 4-3 in District 10, Region 2-2A play, tied for third place with the Big Reds, and 6-9 overall.
Shane Cox paced Wilmington with 13 points, followed by Austin Lisowski with nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Cox had seven rebounds and Caelan Bender five assists and four steals.
While the Greyhounds have been playing well on defense, their offensive output is still not where it needs to be, according to coach Mike Jeckavitch.
“We’re as healthy as we’ve been all season, so that part is good,” Jeckavitch said. “The guys are really buying into it on the defensive end. Our goal is to limit teams to under 40 and hopefully our offense will find enough points to win.”
Laurel 87, Burgettstown 44
The Spartans placed four players in twin figures in the Section 3-2A win at home, led by Luke Barker with 19 points. Marcus Haswell added 16 tallies, Landin Esposito 15 and Will Shaffer 12. Shaffer made it a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Laurel led 28-13 after one quarter and 52-20 at intermission.
The Spartans aren ow 5-3 in the section, tied for third place with Shenango, and 10-6 overall. Burgettstown is 1-6, 5-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.