The New Castle High girls basketball team struggled in the second half and it proved costly.
The Lady ‘Canes were outscored by 22 points in the final 16 minutes in a 59-42 WPIAL nonsection home loss to Rochester Thursday night at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (8-5) built a 17-10 lead after the first quarter and 26-21 at the half.
“It was a great atmosphere tonight, we came out flat in the third and couldn’t get our shots to fall,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We will bounce back (Friday) at practice and push forward into Saturday.”
Kerri Lyles led New Castle with 12 points and Alaya Respress contributed nine. Aayanni Hudson and Mia Graham added eight markers apiece.
Laurel 66, New Brighton 39
Three players scored in double figures for the Lady Spartans in a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Lions.
Regan Atkins paced Laurel (5-1 section, 7-5 overall) with 14 points and Lucia Lombardo added 13. Faith Gibson garnered 10 tallies for the winners. Mikyla Slater contributed nine markers.
Slater and Reese Bintrim pulled down seven rebounds each for the Lady Spartans. Gibson handed out five assists and Atkins recorded four steals.
“Great team win,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “Balanced scoring. Atkins, Lombardo and Gibson all scored in double digits and carried the offensive load.
“We are continuing to improve as a team and getting a good road win is huge in our team’s development moving forward.”
Sydney Cook led all scorers with 24 points for New Brighton (2-4, 4-6).
Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 28
The Lady Lancers cruised to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Tigers.
Neleh Nogay netted 22 points with four steals and three assists to pace Neshannock (3-3, 5-6). Kaylee George was next for the Lady Lancers with 21 points, four steals and four assists.
Addi Watts chipped in with 12 markers for Neshannock. Ellina DeLillo delivered 10 assists, nine rebounds and seven steals to go with her four points.
The Lady Lancers were 25 of 68 from the field.
“It’s good to get a win,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We didn’t shoot it great. We did some good things defensively. We boxed out better.
“The kids played hard.”
Beaver Falls is now 1-5, 1-10.
Sewickley Academy 47, Union 23
The Lady Scots started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 1-1A road decision to the Lady Panthers.
Union (1-5, 2-11) trailed 15-5 after one quarter and 29-7 at the break.
Maddie Wynn and Elise Booker recorded five points each to lead the Lady Scots.
Kamryn Lightcap tossed in 11 tallies to pace Sewickley Academy (3-2, 4-5).
Mohawk 71, Ellwood City 43
The Lady Warriors poured in a school-record 17 3-pointers in a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Warriors.
Karly McCutcheon netted 22 points for Mohawk (6-0, 11-1) and Abby Shoaff was next with 21. Hannah McDanel chipped in with 13 tallies and Nadia Lape contributed nine.
Shoaff made seven 3-pointers and McCutcheon added six. McDanel recorded three and Paige Julian tossed in one.
Kyla Servick led Ellwood City (0-6, 1-10) with 14 points.
Shenango 49, Sto-Rox 41 (OT)
The Lady Wildcats posted a Section 1-2A home win that could prove crucial to their playoff hopes down the road.
The victory leaves Shenango alone in fourth place in the section at 3-3, 6-5. Sto-Rox is now fifth at 2-4, 3-8. The top four teams go on to the postseason.
“If the season were to end today, we would be in the playoffs,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to put any pressure on the girls, but I knew going in this was a big game.
“But there is a lot of the season still to play, so we will enjoy this win tonight and move on.”
Kylee Rubin led Shenango with 27 points and 18 rebounds.
The teams were tied 39-39 at the end of regulation after a frantic rally by the Lady Wildcats erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
“The girls showed tremendous fight in that comeback,” Zona said. “We were down by 11 against Aliquippa on Monday and came back so it’s been a big week of comebacks.”
Sto-Rox star Alicia Young fouled out shortly after the start of overtime and Shenango capitalized.
“We went into our delay in overtime and said nothing but a layup,” Zona said. “Fedrizzi had a couple of nice drives and put up two floaters in the lane to put us up four and we never let them get any closer.”
Sharpsville 57, Wilmington 37
The Lady Greyhounds hit a rough spot in the third quarter, when they got outscored 20-6 in the homecourt defeat.
Wilmington also struggled at the free-throw line, where it made just 7 of 19. The team is converting just 37 percent of his charity tosses on the year.
“I’m not sure what’s going on with the free throws, but we’re going to get better,” said coach Jay Sabik, who took over the team several weeks ago. “The girls are working really hard and we’re making progress a little at a time.”
Nadia Huebner scored 12 points to propel Wilmington.
Shenango 71, Burgettstown 38
Colin McQuiston racked up 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and 10 assists in the Wildcats’ 3-2A road decision.
Jason Kraner added 19 points and Ryan Lenhart 17 markers for Shenango (4-1, 11-2). Reis Watkins chipped in with 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats led 25-2 after one quarter and never looked back.
Burgettstown slipped to 1-4, 5-8.
SHENANGO (71)
Colin McQuiston 8 0-0 20, Reis Watkins 2 1-1 5, Jason Kraner 9 1-2 19, Case Butchelle 1 0-0 2, Ryan Lenhart 7 1-1 17, Vinny Sibeto 3 0-0 8, Dalton Peters 0, Preston Schry 0 0-0 0, Tyler Morosky 0 0-0 0, Tommy Presnar 0 0-0 0, Brady Hilton 0 0-0 0, Connor Hilton 0 0-0 0, Tyler Barker 0 0-0 0, Caden Cook 0 0-0 0, Tyler Colich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 3-4 71.
BURGETTSTOWN (38)
Shergi 2 1-2 7, Kotojch 2 0-0 4, Russell 2 0-0 4, Poirier 4 2-2 10, Larouka 4 1-1 11, Caronick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-5 38.
SHENANGO 25 18 23 5 — 71
BURGETTSTOWN 2 15 11 10 — 38
3-point goals — Shenango 8 (McQuiston 4, Sibeto 2, Lenhart 2), Burgettstown 4 (Shergi 2, Larouka 2).
JV score: No game.
ROCHESTER (59)
A. Robison 8 4-4 23, C. Hawser 8 2-2 18, J. Mack 8 0-0 17, B. Barto 1 0-0 3, A. Martin 0 0-0 0, M. Robson 2 0-0 6. Totals: 27 6-6 59.
NEW CASTLE (42)
Mia Graham 3 2-4 8, Alaya Respress 4 0-0 9, Raquel Rivera 2 0-0 4, Kerri Lyles 6 0-0 12, Aayanni Hudson 3 1-2 8, Neena Flora 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 4-8 42.
ROCHESTER 10 11 18 20 — 59
NEW CASTLE 17 9 3 13 — 42
3-point goals — Rochester 7 (A. Robson 3, M. Robson 2, Mack 1, Barto 1), New Castle 2 (Respress 1, Hudson 1).
JV score: No game.
STO-ROX (41)
Bujalski 1 3-4 5, Young 9 5-10 23, Harper 0 0-0 0, Salters 2 0-0 6, Williamson 1 1-2 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Griffin 2 0-4 4, Thornton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-20 41.
SHENANGO (49)
Brianna DeSalvo 1 1-2 4, Johanna Kraner 1 1-4 3, Emilee Fedrizzi 4 1-4 9, Kassidy Peters 2 1-5 6, Kylee Rubin 7 13-16 27, Janie Natale 0 0-0 0, Jordan Smith 0 0-0 0, Ashley DeCarbo 0 0-0 0, Madison Iwanejko 0 0-0 0, Angelina DePaolo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 17-31 49.
STO-ROX 5 17 7 10 2 — 41
SHENANGO 13 5 8 13 10 — 49
3-point goals — Sto-Rox 2 (Salters 2), Shenango 2 (DeSalvo 1, Peters 1).
JV score: No game.
LAUREL (66)
Faith Gibson 3 3-3 10, Erika Price 1 0-0 2, Lucia Lombardo 5 0-0 13, Regan Atkins 6 1-2 14, Joselynn Fortuna 1 0-3 2, Reese Bintrim 2 1-2 5, Mikyla Slater 2 5-7 9, Johnna Hill 3 2-2 8, Georgia Jellyman 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 13-21 66.
NEW BRIGHTON (39)
Sydney Cook 9 3-6 24, Neriah Foster 0 1-2 1, Sophia states 1 0-0 2, Anola Landis 5 0-1 10, Ava Smith 0 0-0 0, Gabby Simmons 1 0-0 2, Jessi Walton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-9 39.
LAUREL 15 16 19 16 — 66
NEW BRIGHTON 7 8 11 13 — 39
3-point goals — Laurel 5 (Atkins 1, Gibson 1, Lombardo 3), New Brighton 3 (Cook 3).
JV score: No game.
MOHAWK (71)
Karly McCutcheon 7 2-2 22, Nadia Lape 4 1-1 9, Paige Julian 2 1-2 6, Hannah McDanel 4 2-2 13, Jordan Radzmynski 0 0-0 0, Abby Shoaff 7 0-0 21, Alexis Shiderly 0 0-2 0, Isabella Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Alexa Kadilak 0 0-0 0, Madyson Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-9 71.
ELLWOOD CITY (43)
Saige Chambers 0 0-0 0, Emily Borroni 0 0-0 0, Brooke Roth 0 0-0 0, Aliya Garroway 0 0-0 0, Kyla Servick 6 1-2 14, Morgan Hooker 1 0-0 2, Grace Balin 1 0-0 3, Olivia Battaglia 0 2-2 2, Maria Ioanilli 3 5-6 9, Emily Sedgwick 3 1-2 7, Chloe Sturgeon 3 0-2 6. Totals: 16 9-14 43.
MOHAWK 21 9 30 11 — 71
ELLWOOD 9 8 13 13 — 43
3-point goals — Mohawk 17 (Shoaff 7, McCutcheon 6, McDanel 3, Julian 1), Ellwood City 2 (Balin 1, Servick 1).
JV score: Mohawk 51, Ellwood City 19. M — Alexa Kadilak 19, Alexis Shiderly 10.
SHARPSVILLE (57)
P. Doyle 0 0-0 0, A. Kratko 2 0-0 4, T. Kimpan 2 2-4 6, P. Messett 1 2-2 4, L. Springer 0 0-0 0, C. Dancak 3 2-2 9, A. Davis 4 1-2 10, B. Hanley 5 0-0 10, C. Staunch 5 3-4 14. Totals: 22 10-14 57.
WILMINGTON (37)
Meredith Glavach 3 1-4 9, Mariah Gardner 0 0-0 0, Ellyce Black 0 0-0 0, Madison Graham 0 1-2 1, Nadia Huebner 5 1-2 12, Annalee Gardner 0 0-0 0, Sydnee Ward 3 0-0 6, Emily Withers 1 4-11 6, Renee Ealy 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 7-19 37.
SHARPSVILLE 16 8 20 13 — 57
WILMINGTON 12 10 6 9 — 37
3-point goals — Sharpsville 3 (Dancak 1, Davis 1, Staunch 1), Wilmington 4 (Glavach 2, Huebner 1, Ealy 1).
JV score: No game.
UNION (23)
Raquel Zarlingo , Elise Booker 0 5-6 5, Kayla Fruehstorfer 1 0-0 3, Nina Casalandra 1 0-0 2, Zoe Lepri 1 2-4 4, Gianna Trott 0 2-8 2, Kendall Preuhs 1 0-1 2, Amorae Waters 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wynn 1 3-4 5, Emilie Homjak 0 0-0 0, Gabby Haught 0 0-0 0, Isabell King 0 0-0 0, Parker Jendrysik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 12-23 23.
SEWICKLEY ACADEMY (47)
Rinnie Jardini 1 0-0 2, J.J. Jardini 4 0-0 9, Shea McCoy 1 0-2 2, Kamryn Lightcap 3 5-9 11, Mia DelVecchio 3 0-0 8, Bre Warner 1 4-8 6, Desirae Nance 4 1-4 9. Totals: 17 10-23 47.
UNION 5 2 6 10 — 23
SEWICKLEY 15 14 13 5 — 47
3-point goals — Union 1 (Fruehstorfer 1), Sewickley Academy 3 (DelVecchio 2, J. Jardini 1).
JV score: No game.
BEAVER FALLS (28)
Collins 4 2-2 13, Tillman 2 0-1 4, Mason 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0, Chen 2 0-0 4, Lilly 2 0-0 4, Coachman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-5 28.
NESHANNOCK (64)
Neleh Nogay 7 3-4 22, Lacey Salomon 0 0-0 0, Addi Watts 5 2-3 12, Kaylee George 9 1-1 21, Ellina DeLillo 2 0-0 4, Meghan Pallerino 0 0-0 0, Jesse Fehrs 1 0-0 2, Mairan Haggerty 1 1-2 3, Avi DeLillo 0 0-0 0, Maya Mrozek 0 0-0 0, Grace Beal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 7-10 64.
BEAVER FALLS 5 13 4 6 — 28
NESHANNOCK 17 15 27 3 — 64
3-point goals — Beaver Falls 3 (Collins 3), Neshannock 7 (Nogay 5, George 2).
JV score: No game.
