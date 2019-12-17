The New Castle High girls basketball team pulled out a victory Monday night.
The Lady ‘Canes outscored Hopewell by five points in the fourth quarter to capture a 62-57 WPIAL Section 2-4A win over Hopewell at the Ne-Ca Hi Field House.
New Castle (1-1 section, 4-3 overall) was 20 of 25 at the free-throw line.
“Shooting well at the line was huge for us,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “It’s always a tough game with Hopewell, no matter where it’s at. They play super hard.
“When Hopewell made those runs, we stood our ground.”
Aayanni Hudson led three New Castle scorers in double figures with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Ten of her points came in the second quarter to give the Lady ‘Canes a 34-28 halftime advantage.
“Hudson’s play has been huge,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “She’s an energy player. You can just see it all over her face.
“She still makes some mistakes. But she’s definitely the spark and she’s been raising the bar lately.”
Mia Graham and Raquel Rivera registered 12 points each for the winners. Rivera grabbed 10 rebounds, while Graham garnered eight assists and five steals.
“Graham just did an outstanding job on the defensive end,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We had everybody working hard.
“She did everything — passing, dribbling, getting to the hoop. She was holding our defense together.”
Laurel 58, Sto-Rox 39
Mikyla Slater recorded a double-double 10 points and 11 rebounds to help propel the Lady Spartans to a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Vikings.
“Slater came up big tonight; she played her best game of the year,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “I’m very pleased with that. She kept fighting and had a big game tonight on both ends of the floor.”
Reese Atkins netted a team-high 15 points for the Lady Spartans (2-0, 4-2) and Danielle Pontius posted 11 markers and five assists. Reese Bintrim pulled down a game-best 11 boards for Laurel to go with her four tallies.
“Bintrim did a nice job as well inside for us,” Stebbins said. “It was a great team effort. We had very good balanced scoring.
“We saw a lot of good things out of this young crew. We’re starting to play well and mesh well. I’m very pleased with the direction we’re heading in.”
Alicia Young recorded a game-high 18 points for Sto-Rox (0-2, 0-5).
Vincentian Academy 72, Union 30
The Lady Scots struggled in the second quarter in dropping a Section 1-1A road decision to the Lady Royals.
Union (0-2, 0-6) trailed 13-8 after one quarter before being outscored 30-6 in the second stanza to fall behind 43-14 at the half.
Tyanna Fitzpatrick scored eight points to lead the Lady Scots.
Vincentian Academy is now 3-0, 5-1.
Mohawk 41, Avonworth 40
The Lady Warriors hung on for the Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Antelopes.
Mohawk (2-0, 5-1) led 37-26 heading to the fourth quarter. But Avonworth (1-1, 3-1) outscored the hosts, 14-4, in the fourth period to make it interesting down the stretch.
Nadia Lape led the Lady Warriors with 23 points.
Kat Goetz tossed in 19 markers for the Lady Antelopes.
South Side Beaver 50, Shenango 36
The Lady Wildcats were outscored 23-8 in the fourth quarter in a Section 1-2A road loss to the Lady Rams.
Shenango (0-2, 1-4) led 9-5 after one quarter and 19-12 at the half. The Lady Wildcats were up 28-27 going to the final frame.
Kylee Rubin led the Lady Wildcats in points (10) and rebounds (14). Johanna Kraner and Emilee Fedrizzi contributed nine points apiece. Fredrizzi delivered five blocks and five rebounds.
Neshannock 61, Riverside 35
The Lady Lancers improved to 1-1 in Section 1-3A and 2-2 overall with the win at home.
Neleh Nogay paced three Neshannock players in twin figures with 15 points. Kaylee George chipped in with 12 and Jesse Fehrs added 11. Fehrs’ 11 rebounds gave her a double double. She also had five steals.
Nogay finished with six steals and five assists, while George added six steals and Ellina DeLillo six assists. The Lady Lancers committed just 10 turnovers to the Lady Panthers’ 23.
Beaver 53, Ellwood City 45
The Lady Wolverines flirted with the Section 1-3A upset at home, but were unable to pull it off.
Kyla Servick led Ellwood City (0-2, 1-3) with 20 points and Chloe Sturgeon added 11.
Emma Pavelek paced the Lady Bobcats (2-0, 5-0) with 19 points.
Wilmington 53, Rocky Grove 30
The Lady Greyhounds improved to 2-3 overall with the nonregion road victory.
Keegan McConahy led the way for Wilmington with 19 points and eight rebounds and Nadia Huebner added 13 tallies. Sydnee Ward chipped in with six rebounds.
Boys
Central Valley 72, Mohawk 28
Jackson Miller scored nine points for the Warriors in a nonsection home loss to the Warriors.
Mohawk dipped to 0-7 overall.
