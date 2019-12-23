The Neshannock High boys basketball team shot the lights out Saturday.
And in the process set a school record.
The Lancers made a school record 15 3-pointers in an 82-31 nonsection win over United Local (Ohio) at East Palestine High School in the Battle for the Border.
The old record was 13, which was set in 2004 against Clairton.
Neshannock (5-2) was 15 of 38 from behind the arc.
“It was good to see some of the younger guys get their first varsity points,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “That’s an awful lot of three-pointers attempted.
“They were playing a zone and they gave us some opportunities. They were all good looks. We really stress not shooting bad shots. I can’t say that any of those were bad looks. We know we have guys that can shoot the ball pretty well.”
Russell Kwiat led the perimeter barrage, draining five trifectas for a team-best 21 points.
“I thought Russell played pretty well,” Corey said. “He was in there about two-and-a-half quarters to get 21 points. I thought he played really well for us.”
Preston Turk tallied 15 points for Neshannock and JP Mozzocio added 13.
The Lancers led 14-6 after the quarter before putting the game out of reach in the second quarter for a 42-20 halftime advantage.
Shenango 66, Campbell Memorial 44
The Wildcats rolled up 32 first-quarter points en route to a win over Campbell Memorial (Ohio) in the Battle for the Border at East Palestine High School.
Shenango (7-2) built a 32-8 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back.
“We wanted to come out and get off to a good start,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “We wanted to come out ready to go and I thought we were ready to go; I couldn’t ask for a much better start out of our kids.”
Jason Kraner netted a game-high 28 points on 13-for-18 shooting for Shenango. He tossed in 18 of his points in the first quarter.
“Jason was pretty active at the top of the press,” McQuiston said.
Colin McQuiston, the coach’s son, was next with 15 points, 12 assists and seven steals for the Wildcats. Reis Watkins added 14 markers and 14 rebounds.
The Wildcats were 28 of 45 from the field.
Mohawk 73, East Palestine 47
The Warriors pulled away to claim a win over the Bulldogs in the Battle for the Border on their home floor.
Mohawk (1-9) led 14-8 after one quarter and 32-18 at the half. The Warriors stretched the lead to 59-26 going to the final frame.
Will Bloom led five Warriors in double figures with 16 points. Josh Kurtz, Jackson Miller and J.T. Norge netted 12 tallies for Mohawk. Brett Bobin added 10 markers for the winners.
Laurel 49, West Middlesex 33
The Spartans started strong in posting a nonsection win over the Big Reds at Hickory in the Hooping at Hickory Invitational.
Laurel (7-1) sprinted out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and 26-22 at the break. The Spartans took charge in the third quarter, forging a 38-26 advantage going to the fourth stanza.
Sam Haswell posted 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Laurel and Luke Barker chipped in with 10.
Girls
New Brighton 54, Ellwood City 41
The Lady Wolverines were outscored 20-7 in the fourth quarter in dropping a WPIAL nonsection home matchup to the Lady Lions.
Ellwood City (1-5) led 13-8 after one quarter. New Brighton (3-4) knotted the count at 23 at the half. The game was tied at 34 going to the fourth period.
Kyla Servick and Maria Ioanilli netted 15 points each to lead the Lady Wolverines.
Sydney Cook led all scorers with 36 points.
East Palestine 52, Wilmington 40
Injuries proved costly for the Lady Greyhounds in a loss to the Lady Bulldogs in the Battle for the Border on East Palestine’s home floor.
Nadia Huebner and Madison Graham both suffered ankle injuries, while Jadyn Flick left with a concussion for Wilmington. All three injuries were sustained by halftime.
“It will give the younger players an opportunity for playing time until they get back. That will be the positive,” Lady Greyhounds coach Rick Holzworth said.
The trio are doubtful to return until after the holidays according to Holzworth.
Keegan McConahy led Wilmington with 13 points and Meredith Glavach tossed in 11 tallies. Glavach garnered a team-high eight rebounds and McConahy snared six.
