The Neshannock High boys basketball team shut down West Middlesex for a 43-32 win Saturday in the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College.
Russell Kwiat paced Neshannock (10-3) with 14 points and Preston Turk tallied 11. Spencer Perry posted 12 rebounds to go with his six markers.
“It was a good win for us,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “To come back on Saturday and play a good game, especially one that was earlier in the day, was nice to see.
“Offensively we weren’t entirely too sharp. The guys have really been working hard. We’ve been trying to do some different things and the guys have done a good job of buying in. Defensively, we’ve been putting in good performances.”
Sharpsville 51, Wilmington 47
The Greyhounds started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a matchup in the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College.
Wilmington (4-8) fell behind 20-7 after the first quarter. The Greyhounds, won each of the final three quarters. But it wasn’t enough.
Caelan Bender, Austin Lisowski and Braxton Shimrack netted nine points each for Wilmington. Ian Sullivan contributed eight.
Bender handed out six assists with four steals, while Shane Cox pulled down eight rebounds. Junior McConahy snared seven boards.
The Greyhounds were 19 of 56 from the field.
“I was proud of how my guys competed against Sharpsville,” Wilmington Mike Jeckavitch said. “We dug an early hole but outscored them over the next three quarters, but unfortunately we came up a bit short.
“Hopefully we can build off this performance as we get back into region play.”
Girls
New Castle 67, Highlands 35
Aayanni Hudson poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Lady ‘Canes to a nonsection home win over Highlands.
Hudson tossed in 14 of her points in the first quarter as New Castle (9-5) built a 25-6 lead. She added four steals and four assists.
“Aayanni Hudson is special,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “She has a special talent.
“Her athletic ability to get up and down the floor is a spark for us. She’s quick and reads everything well. You can see her growing. She’s definitely moving in the right direction.”
New Castle pushed the lead to 42-9 at the half.
“We definitely came out strong,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “You always have to come out and play your best. I thought we kept the momentum going.”
Alaya Respress scored 11 points for the Lady ‘Canes. Raquel Rivera recorded seven rebounds to go with her seven markers for the winners. Mia Graham notched nine boards, five assists and three points.
Neshannock 55, West Middlesex 42
The Lady Lancers started strong and pulled away for a win over the Ms. Reds at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College.
Neshannock (6-6) held a 12-7 lead after one quarter and 28-17 buffer at the break. The Lady Lancers carried a 48-28 lead going to the fourth quarter.
“It was a good win for us,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We did some really good things defensively. We played well as a team and we rebounded better than we have.”
Ellina DeLillo delivered 19 points for Neshannock and Neleh Nogay posted 11. DeLillo recorded seven assists and four rebounds, while Nogay added five rebounds and three steals.
Jesse Fehrs tallied nine boards and three steals to go with her seven markers.
Neshannock was 20 for 48 from the field, compared to 15 for 55 for West Middlesex. The Ms. Reds won the battle of the boards, 34-30.
The Lady Lancers turned the ball over 10 times and West Middlesex had 22.
McKenna White led all scorers with 27 points for the Ms. Reds.
“McKenna is tough to guard,” Grybowski said. “We knew we had to give up something. We knew if she was going to score, we had to contain the others and we did.
“I’m hoping it’s a good confidence booster going into this week. I’m happy with how we played. It was a really good team win. Hopefully we’re back on track.”
Bishop Canevin 59, Laurel 51
The Lady Spartans’ comeback fell short in a WPIAL nonsection road loss to the Lady Crusaders.
Laurel (7-6) trailed 17-9 after the first quarter and 25-23 at the half. The Lady Spartans were down 41-30 going to the fourth quarter.
“We played hard today,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “We need to fine-tune a couple things moving forward to beat these top-tier teams.
“We are competing with the top WPIAL teams on the road. We are playing hard, that's all I can ask of them.”
Faith Gibson garnered 10 points and five assists for Laurel. Joselynn Fortuna was next with nine points and Regan Atkins added eight. Reese Bintrim pulled down six rebounds to go with her five tallies.
Diajha Allen posted 20 points to lead all scorers for Bishop Canevin (9-4).
Shenango 57, Wilmington 15
The Lady Wildcats continue to roll, cruising to a nonsection home win over the Lady Greyhounds.
Shenango (7-5) built a 25-3 lead after one quarter en route to its sixth straight victory.
“We jumped on them early and got off to a fast start,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “We have to keep it going. Even when we were 1-5, I wasn’t panicking. I liked the direction we were going. We’re getting better and working hard.”
Emilee Fedrizzi led Shenango with 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals. Brianna DeSalvo, Kassidy Peters and Kylee Rubin all scored nine points apiece.
Rubin registered seven rebounds and seven blocks, while DeSalvo notched five steals.
“We created some turnovers and turned them into points,” Zona said. “I like the way we got into our sets from the second quarter on.
“We’re playing really well right now. I told the girls to stay even keel, don’t get too high or too low.”
Meredith Glavach scored six points to lead Wilmington (3-8).
