The Neshannock High boys basketball team picked up a nonsection road win over Greenville, 67-54, on Saturday.
Neshannock (7-0) held a 15-11 lead after one quarter and 29-19 at the half.
“Greenville is a good basketball team,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “I’m very pleased with our effort and I’m pleased with the energy we played with; it was a good win.”
Johnpaul Mozzocio and Mike Sopko scored 16 points apiece to pace Neshannock. Cam’Ron Owens chipped in with 15 markers and 10 rebounds.”
“I thought Cam’Ron Owens played tremendous,” Corey said. “He did a great job of attacking the rim.”
Girls
Neshannock 70, South Side Beaver 53
The Lady Lancers knocked down their free throws to pull away for a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Rams.
Neshannock (4-1, 5-1) was 31 of 34 from the free-throw line.
Addi Watts netted 21 points for the Lady Lancers. She was 15 of 17 from the foul line. Mairan Haggerty chipped in with 17 markers and Neleh Nogay notched 15.
Watts was 13 of 15 from the charity stripe in the second half.
“The free throws were phenomenal for Addi,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “She stepped up to the line and made them.
“She’s been working harder on her free throws.”
Nogay added nine rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Lady Lancers, while Haggerty posted nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks. Watts contributed seven boards and four steals.
Savannah Bailey scored 15 points to lead South Side Beaver (2-4, 2-4).
Neshannock trailed 30-27 at the half.
“The first half might have been the worst half we’ve played this year,” Grybowski said. “The second half, we were a totally different team.
“We ran the floor, made steals, rebounded and made free throws in the second half. The second half was one of the best halves we’ve played.”
Laurel 64, St. Joseph 13
The Lady Spartans rolled to an easy nonsection home win over St. Joseph.
Laurel (6-1) led 18-4 after the first quarter and 41-6 at the half.
Regan Atkins netted 16 points to pace the Lady Spartans and Reese Bintrim contributed 11. Danielle Pontius chipped in with nine.
Atkins added 10 rebounds and eight steals for Laurel, while Pontius provided five steals and five assists. Bintrim collected eight boards.
Trinity Lockwood-Morris tossed in nine markers for St. Joseph (0-3).
Shenango 54, Highlands 25
The Lady Wildcats started strong and never looked back in rolling to a nonsection home win over the Lady Golden Rams.
Shenango (5-3) raced to a 17-6 lead after one quarter and a 36-11 advantage at the break.
“We got off to a good start,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “I thought we stayed real disciplined on the defensive end.”
Emilee Fedrizzi netted a game-best 19 points for Shenango. She added six rebounds and six assists. Janie Natale was next with 11 markers and Kelly Cleaver tossed in 10 tallies with five boards.
