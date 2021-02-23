The Mohawk High girls basketball team came up short Monday night.
The Lady Warriors had a chance to get back in contention for a section championship but it didn’t happen. North Catholic built an early lead and maintained it in a 58-49 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Mohawk.
The Lady Warriors are now 7-2 in the section and 13-3 overall. The Lady Trojans clinched the league crown outright at 9-0 and 15-2.
North Catholic led 15-10 after one quarter and 27-18 at the half. The Lady Warriors were down 47-36 after three periods.
Paige Julian scored 18 points for Mohawk and Nadia Lape was next with 14.
Dacia Lewandowski netted 17 points to lead the Lady Trojans.
Laurel 58, Beaver Falls 45
The Lady Spartans started strong and made it count in capturing a Section 1-3A home decision over the Lady Tigers.
Laurel (8-2, 15-2) opened up an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and held a 34-18 margin at the half. The Lady Spartans carried a 51-24 buffer into the final frame.
Regan Atkins tossed in 16 points for Laurel. Lucia Lombardo and Johnna Hill chipped in with 11 tallies apiece.
Reese Bintrim pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds for the winners and teammate Danielle Pontius handed out five assists.
Macyla Collins recorded 24 points for Beaver Falls (2-9, 4-13).
The Lady ‘Canes snapped a four-game losing streak with a Section 2-4A home verdict over the Lady Bridgers on Senior Night.
“It was definitely nice to get back in the win column and to win at home,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “(Senior) Mia (Graham) has given her all to the program. It was nice to pick up that win for Mia.
“Ambridge is a good team, they’re competitive and they match up with us well. We took care of the ball better and we were back in the flow of playing our game.”
Aayanni Hudson netted a game-high 24 points for the Lady ‘Canes (3-8, 5-8). She added 12 rebounds and four steals as well. Graham, the team’s lone senior, was next with 13 markers.
Sophia Chickos scored 17 points for Ambridge (1-11, 1-14).
Boys
Shenango 63, Laurel 62
The Wildcats held on for a nonsection home win over the Spartans.
Shenango’s Vince Sibeto hit the back-end of a double bonus with around 10 seconds left to put the hosts up 63-60. Laurel (10-9) went down and misfired on a 3-pointer. The ball was tipped up and in as the final horn sounded and the Wildcats (13-7) survived.
“That’s why we scheduled that game,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “It’s always going to be a good game with Laurel; it’s a rivalry.
“That’s what you want going into the playoffs. We won’t have to worry about facing them in the playoffs because they’re Class 3A. This is definitely a good win heading into the (Class 2A) playoffs.”
Ryan Lenhart scored 26 points for the Wildcats, while pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds. Reis Watkins was next with 12 markers. Vince Sibeto chipped in with nine markers, five assists and no turnovers.
“I think Sibeto did a great job of taking care of the basketball,” McQuiston said. “When you don’t turn it over at all, that’s fantastic. He took care of the ball and he really stepped up for us.”
Marcus Haswell scored 16 points for Laurel. Ethan Houk and Landin Esposito added 13 markers apiece.
New Brighton 68, Mohawk 58
The Warriors dropped a nonsection road decision to the Lions.
Jay Wrona scored 20 points for Mohawk (3-16) and Keigan Hopper chipped in with 17.
JoJo Reynolds recorded 21 tallies for New Brighton (7-8).
