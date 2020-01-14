The Mohawk High girls basketball team has one of the hottest hands in the WPIAL.
The Lady Warriors knew, though, one of their biggest tests would come Monday night.
Defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Neshannock took its best shot at Mohawk, but the talented Lady Warriors proved to be just too much, winning 68-42, in the Section 1 meeting at the Lady Warriors’ court
Mohawk, which has won 11 games in a row, is on top of the league standings at 7-0 (12-0 overall), followed by Beaver, Avonworth, Freedom and Neshannock. If the postseason were to begin today, the Lady Lancers (3-4, 6-7) would be the fifth-place team, with the top four making the playoffs.
The Lady Warriors led 16-10 after one quarter and 29-23 at the half.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half — we were 2 of 17 from 3-point range — but Neshannock was part of the problem with that,” Lady Warriors coach Mike O’Lare said. “We made a couple of shots and got our defense going and we finally were able to open it up a bit in the second half.
“This is one of the games that scared me when I looked at our schedule because Neshannock always comes ready to play and plays hard.”
Karly McCutcheon and Nadia Lape tied for leading scoring honors with 21 points apiece for the victors and Paige Julian added 17.
Kaylee George scored 15 points and Neleh Nogay added 11 for the Lady Lancers.
Laurel 46, Shenango 28
The Lady Spartans ended the Lady Wildcats’ six-game winning streak with the Section 1-2A home verdict.
Johnna Hill recorded 13 points for Laurel (6-1, 8-6) and Regan Atkins was next with 10.
“Great team win tonight,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “Balanced scoring was a huge factor in the big win.
“We played incredible defense tonight.”
Mikyla Slater notched 10 rebounds to go with her six points and Atkins handed out five assists.
Emilee Fedrizzi paced Shenango (3-4, 7-6) with seven points.
The Lady Spartans led throughout, building a 17-10 margin after the first quarter and 29-17 at the half. Laurel held a 37-23 advantage going to the final frame.
Greenville 47, Wilmington 28
The Lady Greyhounds fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping a District 10, Region 4-2A home matchup with the Lady Trojans.
Wilmington (0-3, 3-9) trailed 12-2 after the first quarter and 21-12 at the half.
“We had a couple of breakdowns on defense,” Lady Greyhounds coach Jay Sabik said. “We played hard.
“Our second half was a lot better. We kind of let them get away at the beginning. We have to work on putting a complete game together.”
Nadia Huebner and Sydnee Ward scored 10 points each to lead Wilmington.
Greenville is now 3-0, 8-5.
Riverside 43, Ellwood City 21
The Lady Wolverines struggled offensively in dropping a Section 1-3A road matchup with the Lady Panthers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (0-7, 1-11) made just three field goals and 15 of its 24 attempts from the free-throw line in the loss.
Kyla Servick netted nine points to lead the Lady Wolverines.
Marley Wolf tossed in 15 points to pace Riverside (2-5, 7-6).
Blackhawk 76, New Castle 21
Kerri Lyles scored eight points to lead the Lady ‘Canes in a Section 2-4A loss to the Lady Cougars at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Aayanni Hudson was next with seven tallies for New Castle (3-3, 9-6).
The Lady ‘Canes were down 13-7 after the first quarter and 38-11 at the break.
Section-leading Blackhawk is 6-0, 11-2.
Boys
Mohawk 68, Portersville Christian 62
The Warriors won their second game in the last three outings with a nonsection road decision over Portersville Christian.
Mohawk (3-12) led 35-33 at the half and pushed it to 50-41 going to the fourth quarter.
Brett Bobin netted a game-best 28 points to lead the Warriors. Will Bloom was next for the visitors with 14 tallies and Jackson Miller added 11.
Derek Butterworth and Christian Kauffman scored 24 points each to lead Portersville Christian.
