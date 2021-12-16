The Mohawk High boys basketball team couldn’t hold on Thursday night.
The Warriors were outscored by seven points in the fourth quarter in a 66-61 WPIAL nonsection home matchup with New Brighton.
The Lions outscored Mohawk, 18-11, in the pivotal final frame.
Jay Wrona tossed in a team-best 23 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, for Mohawk (1-3). Mark Rudesill and Justin Boston scored 11 points apiece for the Warriors.
Keardre Williams and Christian Kirschner collected 18 tallies apiece for New Brighton (1-3).
Girls
Quaker Valley 47, New Castle 37
The Lady ‘Canes struggled in the second half in a Section 2-4A road loss to the Lady Quakers.
New Castle (0-1 section, 2-2 overall) led 15-12 after the first quarter and trailed 26-24 at the half. Quaker Valley (1-0, 2-2) built a 33-28 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
Aayanni Hudson netted a game-best 18 points for the Lady ‘Canes and Rihanna Boice was next with eight.
Ameliah Herrmann tossed in 15 markers for the Lady Quakers.
Shenango 51, Aliquippa 30
Kylee Rubin posted 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Lady Wildcats to a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Quips.
Shenango (1-0, 3-1) raced to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter and 27-15 at the half.
“I though we were pretty sound,” Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “They pressured us, but we didn’t let it bother us.
“We didn’t finish quite the way I wanted to. But, it’s great to get a win in section play.”
Emilee Fedrizzi netted a team-high 18 points for the Lady Wildcats and Janie Natale was next with 13.
Angel Henry tossed in 17 tallies for Aliquippa (0-1, 1-2).
Ellwood City 52, Mohawk 50
The Lady Wolverines worked overtime to knock off the Lady Warriors in a Section 1-3A home win.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-0, 1-3) trailed 25-10 at the half after being outscored 17-2 in the second quarter. However, the Lady Wolverines chipped away.
Ellwood City cut the deficit to 38-30 going to the fourth quarter. The Lady Wolverines were just 13 of 27 at the foul line.
Erynne Capalbo collected 24 points to lead Mohawk (0-1, 1-3).
Claire Noble netted 15 points for Ellwood City and Saige Chambers chipped in with 11. Kyle Servick was next with 10 tallies.
Union 50, Sto-Rox 22
The Lady Scots rolled to a nonsection home win over the Lady Vikings.
Union (4-0) led 12-0 after the first quarter and 23-9 at the break. The Lady Scots increased the margin to 36-16 after three quarters.
Kelly Cleaver scored 17 points for Union and Zoe Lepri added 11. Cleaver collected 11 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists as well. Lepri notched five boards.
Alicia Young paced Sto-Rox (1-2) with 14 points.
Wilmington 24, Portersville Christian 22
The Lady Greyhounds hung on for a nonregion home win over Portersville Christian.
Portersville Christian had a chance for the win, but misfired on a 3-pointer in the waning moments. Wilmington grabbed the rebound and was fouled with three-tenths of a second left. The Lady Greyhounds were able to get the ball inbounds and run off the rest of the clock to get the win.
Wilmington led 24-16 after three periods before getting blanked in the final frame.
“We were trying to get into our stall a little bit and it backfired on us,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We just didn’t take care of the ball well enough. I thought we did a good job defensively.”
Jadyn Flick scored seven points and Maelee Whiting added six for Wilmington.
Isabel Green garnered eight markers for Portersville Christian.
