Colin McQuiston has etched his name into the Shenango High record books.
The Wildcats senior went over the 1,000-point career scoring mark with 10 points in a 63-43 non-section road win over Wilmington on Wednesday night.
McQuiston joins his dad — and coach — Bob McQuiston as a 1,000-point scorer. Bob McQuiston scored 1,057 points while starring for Shenango from 1986-89.
Reis Watkins and Vinny Sibeto led Shenango (3-1) with 14 points apiece, Jason Kraner added 13 and Ryan Lenhart 10. Sibeto had four 3-pointers in his total. McQuiston had a double-double with 10 assists, as did Watkins and Lenhart with 11 rebounds each.
Ian Sullivan scored 13 points and Caelan Bender chipped in with 10 for Wilmington. Junior McConahy had seven rebounds, Shane Cox six rebounds and Bender five assists.
Bob McQuiston said he was pleased to see his team respond after Tuesday night’s tough 54-51 loss to Union.
“It’s always a special moment when someone goes over 1,000 points, especially after a rough loss like we had last night,” Bob McQuiston said. “Colin played really well tonight. I thought he forced a few shots last night, but tonight, he distributed the ball very well and had the game come to him. I think he took eight shots. If it wasn’t there, he didn’t take it.”
Bob McQuiston said that Wilmington had no problem letting Colin have his moment — even on the Greyhounds’ court.
“I appreciated being able to go to an away game and the home team let us stop the game to honor our 1,000-point scorer,” he said. “That was very classy on their part.”
Neshannock 61, Mohawk 15
The Lancers improved to 2-1 with the victory on the road.
J.P. Mozzocio and Russell Kwiat led Neshannock with 11 points apiece.
Josh Kurtz scored 7 for the Warriors (0-4).
