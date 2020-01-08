Colin McQuiston recorded a triple double to lead the Wildcats to a 71-36 Section 3-2A home win over South Side Beaver on Tuesday.
McQuiston posted team-high totals of 18 points, 10 steals and 10 assists for Shenango (3-1, 10-2) in the win.
Jason Kraner and Ryan Lenhart tossed in 15 points each for the Wildcats, while Reis Watkins tossed in 12 tallies. Lenhart pulled down 10 rebounds and Kraner scored nine points in the first quarter as Shenango built a 25-6 lead after the first frame.
“I thought Colin played well tonight,” said Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston, who is Colin’s dad. “He was smart and he got after it.
“I thought everybody was very unselfish. We had four guys in double figures. Any time you can do that you’re going to win some games.”
It was the first game for Shenango since Dec. 28.
“We were worried about coming out sluggish,” Bob McQuiston said. “I was very pleased.
“I thought we came out upbeat and played hard from the start. I was pleased with how we started.”
The Wildcats were up 46-13 at the half.
Lincoln Park 72, Ellwood City 42
The Wolverines dug a big early deficit and couldn’t recover in dropping a Section 1-3A home decision to the Leopards.
Ellwood City Lincoln trailed 29-6 after the first quarter and 48-15 at the half.
Steve Antuono tallied 24 points to lead the Wolverines (2-2, 6-5).
Tanner Mathos and Jake Ryan scored 10 points each to lead Lincoln Park (5-0, 9-2).
Cornell 56, Union 48
The Scotties fell short in their chance to upset the first-place Raiders in the Section 1-1A clash at the Scotties’ court.
Union trailed 16-14 after one quarter and led 31-28 at the half, but struggled in the third quarter and couldn’t close the gap.
“They went gimmick defense on Matthew Stanley with a box-and-one, then went zone and took us out of our comfort zone,” Scotties coach and Matthew’s father Mark Stanley said. “They did a nice job on it and we struggled.
“We played well overall but just didn’t make enough plays at the end. We had our opportunities. I’m really pleased with how we played overall against a good team.”
Michael Flowers led Union (2-3, 6-4) with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Matthew Stanley added 13 markers. Zaier Harrison paced Cornell (5-0, 8-2) with 26 markers.
Beaver Falls 54, Neshannock 35
The Lancers struggled in the third quarter and were unable to recover in the Section 1-3A loss on the road.
Neshannock led 9-6 after the first quarter and trailed 20-17 at the half before getting outscored 19-7 in the third period.
“Our defensive effort was great,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “We took multiple charges in the first half and mixed five or six different defenses and only gave up 20 points at the half.
“But we didn’t shoot the ball well all game, especially in the third quarter and historically we shoot the ball really well there. Kai Hauser their post player had eight points in the third quarter. We beat them twice last year so we’ll just chalk this up to an off-night and move on.”
Cam’ron Owens scored 9 points to lead the Lancers (2-2, 8-3).
Hauser and Razier Jones dropped in 14 points apiece for the Tigers (3-1, 8-4).
Wilmington 64, Reynolds 35
The Greyhounds posted their third straight win in District 10, Region 2-2A action at home.
Caelan Bender and Shane Cox scored 16 points apiece and Ian Sullivan added 15 for Wilmington. Bender and Sullivan each hit four 3-pointers. Bender also had five steals and five assists, Junior McConahy 11 rebounds and Cox eight rebounds.
Wilmington is now 2-1 in the region, 4-6 overall.
Laurel 83, Mohawk 46
No information was reported by either school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.