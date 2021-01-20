A defensive adjustment helped propel the Shenango High boys basketball team to an easy win Tuesday night.
The Wildcats switched Ryan Lenhart on Aidan English and it worked in a 65-36 WPIAL Section 1-2A home win over South Side Beaver.
Shenango (2-2 section, 5-3 overall) played mostly a zone in the first half according to coach Bob McQuiston. English netted 17 of his team-high 21 points in the first half. Lenhart got the assignment to guard English in the second half and he shut him down.
The Wildcats led 30-23 at the half.
“Ryan Lenhart did an excellent job on defense in the second half,” McQuiston said. “I’m pleased with his effort.
“He took pride in his defense. That’s what we preach in our guys.”
Brody McQuiston, the coach’s son, netted a game-high 24 points for Shenango and Zach Herb was next with 13.
Dalton Peters pulled down a game-high eight rebounds for the Wildcats.
“I thought we played well,” Bob McQuiston said. “We still have some things to clean up. It’s getting there. We’re not there just yet, but we’re getting there.”
The Rams are now 2-2, 3-2.
Ellwood City 64, Laurel 54
Steve Antuono and Joseph Roth led the way for the Wolverines in a Section 1-3A road win over the Spartans.
Antuono and Roth both scored 21 points for Ellwood City Lincoln (2-2, 3-2). Alexander Roth chipped in with 12 tallies.
Marcus Haswell notched 21 points to lead Laurel (1-2, 2-2). Laban Barker followed with 11 points for the Spartans, while Sam Haswell and Landin Esposito contributed 10 tallies apiece.
The Wolverines led 17-11 after the first quarter before settling for a 24-19 advantage at the half. Ellwood City carried a 41-33 buffer into the final frame.
Neshannock 74, Mohawk 29
The Lancers grabbed control early en route to a Section 1-3A road victory over the Warriors.
Neshannock (4-0, 6-0) forged a 25-9 lead after one quarter and pushed the advantage to 42-16 at the break.
Russell Kwiat collected 23 points to lead Neshannock. Liam Kosior followed with 12 tallies and Spencer Perry posted 10.
Jackson Miller, Jay Wrona and Mark Rudesill scored six points each for Mohawk (0-4, 0-4).
Sharpsville 61, Wilmington 33
The Greyhounds dropped a Region 4-3A/4A road decision to the Blue Devils.
Wilmington led 11-10 after the first quarter. The Greyhounds, though, were outscored 31-11 over the next two quarters en route to the loss.
Caelan Bender netted nine points to lead Wilmington (0-3, 0-4).
Girls
Rochester 68, Union 29
The Lady Scots dropped a Section 1-1A road matchup to the Lady Rams.
Zoe Lepri netted nine points to lead Union (1-2, 1-2).
Alexis Robinson recorded a game-best 25 points for Rochester (2-0, 2-2).
