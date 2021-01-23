Ryan Lenhart paced the Wildcats with 21 points to lead the Shenango High School boys basketball team to a 61-42 nonsection home win over the Mohawk on Friday.
Lenhart also grabbed five rebounds.
Shenango (7-3) jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 34-20 at the half. The Wildcats put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the guests 17-3.
“It was a good win for us,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We want to try and get on a roll; we want to stay on the winning track.
“We have to keep improving. There are still things we have to clean up.”
Brody McQuiston, the coach’s son, chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds for the winners.
Jackson Miller and Mark Rudesill recorded nine points apiece for Mohawk (1-5).
Greenville 59, Wilmington 32
The Greyhounds dropped a Region 4-3A/4A road decision to the Trojans.
Wilmington (0-4, 0-5) trailed 8-5 after the first quarter. Greenville took charge in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 28-12 at the half.
Caelan Bender netted 13 points for the Greyhounds and Weston Phanco was next with nine.
Deer Lakes 70, Laurel 54
The Spartans dug a 20-point halftime deficit and couldn’t recover in dropping a nonsection road matchup to the Lancers.
Laurel (2-5) trailed 15-9 after one quarter and 35-15 at the half.
Sam Haswell scored 22 points to lead the Spartans and Landin Esposito contributed 11.
Armend Kupuzzi posted 21 points for Deer Lakes (4-1).
Girls
Mohawk 60, Rochester 40
The Lady Warriors put the game away in the fourth quarter in a nonsection home victory.
Mohawk led 20-15 after one quarter and 29-21 at the break. The Lady Warriors owned a 41-33 margin going to the fourth quarter.
Nadia Lape netted 21 points to lead the Lady Warriors (8-1) and Hannah McDanel was next with 18. Paige Julian contributed 11 tallies for the victors.
Alexis Robinson and Mackenzie Robinson scored 11 points each to lead the Lady Rams (2-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.