The Laurel High girls basketball team pulled away for a 53-29 Section 1-2A road win over the Shenango on Thursday.
It was the final game of the regular season for both teams, who are both bound for the WPIAL playoffs.
Laurel (12-2, 15-7) led 13-6 after the first quarter before pushing the lead to 28-10 at the half.
The Lady Spartans have won eight of their last nine games. Shenango (6-8, 12-10) has dropped its last two tilts.
“It was great to get us going for the playoffs,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “It was a good team win with balanced scoring.
“We have some momentum going into the playoffs. I thought it was a great defensive effort.”
Faith Gibson led the Lady Spartans with 14 points. Regan Atkins and Danielle Pontius posted nine markers each. Reese Bintrim chipped in with eight.
Bintrim pulled down a team-best 12 rebounds. Atkins and Pontius handed out five assists apiece.
“I’m very happy with how the offense played, too,” Stebbins said. “Multiple girls are able to score and it’s been a different girl every night; it was a great job on both ends of the floor.”
Janie Natale netted nine points for Shenango and Emilee Fedrizzi tossed in seven. Kylee Rubin recorded six tallies.
Union 32, Aquinas Academy-Gibsonia 29
The Lady Scots rallied in the fourth to knock off visiting Aquinas Academy-Gibsonia in a nonsection matchup.
Union (5-17) scored eight points in each of the four quarters. The Lady Scots trailed 10-8 after the first quarter and 19-16 at the break. Union was down 27-24 going to the final frame.
Zoe Lepri led the Lady Scots with 13 points and five rebounds. Maddie Wynn and Kayla Fruehstorfer added seven markers apiece.
Elizabeth Russell recorded 13 markers for Aquinas Academy-Gibsonia.
Union closed the season winning two of its final three games.
Riverside 51, Ellwood City 31
The Lady Panthers pulled away for a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Wolverines.
Kyla Servick scored 17 points to lead Ellwood City Lincoln (1-13, 3-17).
Brielle Chesko netted 25 points to lead all scorers for Riverside (4-10, 11-11).
Blackhawk 81, New Castle 29
The Lady ‘Canes struggled in dropping a Section 2-4A road game to the Lady Cougars.
New Castle (6-6, 13-9) trailed 20-11 after the first quarter and 49-23 at the half.
Alaya Respress recorded 11 points for the Lady ‘Canes and Raquel Rivera was next with seven. Aayanni Hudson added five tallies.
Mackenzie Amalia poured in a game-high 30 points Blackhawk (11-1, 18-3).
Boys
Wilmington 45, Mercer 44
The Greyhounds locked up a District 10, Class 2A playoff berth with a Region 2-2A home win over the Mustangs.
Wilmington trailed 44-41 with 30 seconds left. Ian Sullivan drove the lane and made a layup to cut the deficit to 44-43.
The Greyhounds fouled on the inbound pass. But Mercer missed both ends of a two-shot foul to give Wilmington life.
The Greyhounds (6-5, 8-12) grabbed the rebound and pushed it to the other end. Wilmington’s Shane Cox missed a layup, but he got the offensive rebound and put it back up and in with four seconds to go to give the Greyhounds a 45-44 buffer.
Ethan Susen then stole the inbound pass to seal the win.
“It was nice to see us come through in the clutch,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “It was nice to see Ian drive the lane and get that layup and to be able to recognize the open guy when we got the ball back.
“Offensive rebounding was huge tonight.”
Caelan Bender and Cox scored 14 points each to lead the Greyhounds. Cox added a game-high 14 rebounds as well.
“It feels really good to get the win and clinch a playoff berth,” Jeckavitch said. “We struggled on the offensive end.
“But the determination and grit shows the character of this team.”
Braxton Shimrack pulled down 10 boards for the winners, while Bender added six assists and four steals. Sullivan handed out four assists.
Mercer is now 1-11, 6-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.