The Laurel High girls basketball team got a bit of revenge Wednesday night.
The Lady Spartans avenged a loss to Mohawk earlier in the season by posting a 49-44 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win.
“It was a huge win tonight,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “It was a hard-fought game.
“We have a lot of respect for Mohawk and what they have done. Our girls played very hard and I’m very proud of them.”
Laurel (9-2 section, 16-2 overall) lost on its home floor last month to the Lady Warriors, 62-51.
“I know the (playoff) seedings have already come out, but it was a big win for us,” Stebbins said. “It helps with our confidence. We just want to build on this momentum; we’re taking it one game at a time.”
Regan Atkins scored 20 points for the Lady Spartans and Lucia Lombardo was next with nine. Danielle Pontius posted eight markers.
“Regan had a heck of a game,” Stebbins said. “She played phenomenal on both ends of the floor. She made us go.”
Reese Bintrim pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds for Laurel and Atkins added seven boards and five steals.
Nadia Lape led Mohawk (7-3, 13-4) with 16 points and Paige Julian added 14.
Hopewell 40, New Castle 27
The Lady ‘Canes lost a Section 2-4A road matchup to the Lady Vikings.
Aayanni Hudson led New Castle (3-10, 5-10) with 10 points and Neena Flora chipped in with nine.
Lauryn Speicher scored 12 points for Hopewell (4-9, 4-9).
Union 53, St. Joseph 22
The Lady Scots rolled to a nonsection home win over the Lady Vikings.
Union built a 12-7 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 26-12 at the half.
Zoe Lepri recorded team-highs of 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Scots (8-10). She added five steals as well.
Elise Booker was next with 13 points, seven boards, three assists and three steals for the winners. Kayla Fruehstorfer chipped in 11 markers, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Julie Spinelli scored nine points for St. Joseph (6-12).
Boys
Ellwood City 69, Laurel 44
Steve Antuono scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the first half as the Wolverines rolled past the Spartans in a Section 1-3A matchup.
Ellwood City Lincoln (7-3, 9-4) broke a 14-14 tie after the first quarter and claimed a 34-23 buffer at the break. The Wolverines increased the margin to 52-34 after three periods.
Milo Sesti and Joseph Roth recorded 11 markers each for Ellwood City.
Sam Haswell tossed in 21 points for Laurel (5-5, 10-10) and Ethan Houk was next with eight. Nine of Haswell’s points came in the first quarter and he finished with 16 for the opening half.
Union 75, Wilmington 70
The Scotties rallied in the fourth quarter to upend the host Greyhounds in nonsection action.
Union (7-4) trailed 48-44 after three quarters. The visitors, though, put up 31 fourth-quarter points to complete the comeback.
Matthew Stanley poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Scotties. His brother Anthony Stanley was next with 10 tallies.
Matthew Stanley scored 17 of his points in the fourth quarter and 26 of his markers after halftime.
Mason Reed recorded 24 points for Wilmington (1-18) and Weston Phanco posted 18. Ethan Susen followed with 12.
Susen handed out 12 assists and teammate Braxton Shimrack pulled down 14 rebounds.
