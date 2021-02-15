The Laurel High boys basketball team took care of business in the second half Saturday.
The Spartans rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to knock off visiting Greenville in a nonsection matchup, 72-67.
Laurel (7-8) was down 12-10 after the first quarter and 31-29 at the break. The Spartans outscored the Trojans in the third quarter, to forge a 50-45 lead going to the final frame.
Marcus Haswell led a balanced attack with 21 points for Laurel.
Sam Haswell, Marcus’ twin brother, was next with 19 markers and Landin Esposito followed with 10 for the Spartans.
Jalen Ritzert and Benny Cano tossed in 22 points each to lead Greenville (6-8).
Sharon 61, Wilmington 28
The Greyhounds started slow and couldn’t recover in dropping a District 10, Region 3A/4A road decision to the Tigers.
Wilmington (0-9, 1-12) trailed 16-5 after the first quarter and 37-17 at the half.
Anthony Reed recorded 10 points for the Greyhounds and Braxton Shimrack was next with five.
Otis Driver netted a game-high 25 points for Sharon (3-6, 4-8).
Girls
Beaver 60,New Castle 28
Aayanni Hudson tallied 13 points and six rebounds for the Lady ‘Canes in a Section 2-4A home loss to the Lady Bobcats.
New Castle (2-6, 4-6) trailed 13-4 after one quarter and 37-10 at halftime.
Mia Graham added six points for the Lady ‘Canes.
Emma Pavelek posted 16 points for Beaver (10-0, 12-0).
Shenango 40, Portersville Christian 33
The Lady Wildcats built a 20-point lead in the second half en route to a nonsection home win.
Shenango (11-6) owned a 15-6 advantage after the first quarter and 21-10 at the break.
“We were in control the whole game,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “We still have to learn to be more resilient; I have to do better.
“We have to learn to keep our focus the whole game. We have to fix a few things.”
Kelly Cleaver notched 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Shenango. Janie Natale added 10 markers, 10 boards, five assists and three steals for the victors, while Kylee Rubin tossed in 10 tallies with six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Kassidy Peters posted nine points, five rebounds and three steals for the Lady Wildcats.
“Overall, I thought our bigs, Cleaver, Rubin and Peters, played well,” Zona said. “They ran the floor really well.”
