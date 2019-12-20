Regan Atkins maybe only be a freshman, but she already has a game to remember in the books.
Atkins poured in a career-high 25 points to lead the Laurel High girls basketball team to a 57-36 WPIAL Section 1-2A victory over Aliquippa.
Atkins’ effort included five 3-pointers.
Danielle Pontius added nine markers to the effort and Lucia Lombardo chipped in with eight. Reese Bintrim had eight rebounds, Joselynn Fortuna eight steals and Pontius seven assists.
“Atkins has led us in scoring the last several games as a freshman and Pontius is a freshman as well who has been running the show very well from the point. Those two have been carrying the offensive load for the past four games,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “We are starting three freshmen and one sophomore right now and they are really stepping up.
“Fortuna came off the bench and got eight steals and played great defensively and that was huge for us, too,” he added.
Laurel has been playing without star and team leader Faith Gibson, who is out for up to another two weeks with an injury.
“We had an 18-point lead at halftime (35-17), but Aliquippa came out and made a little run,” Stebbins said. “Atkins made a 3 and got a foul at the buzzer at the end of three quarters. Our lead went from 9 to 13 and that gave us some breathing room.
“In the fourth quarter we were eight for 10 from the foul line, which helped put it away.”
New Castle 50, Keystone Oaks 42
The Lady ‘Canes improved to 2-1 in Section 2-4A, 5-3 overall with the win on the road.
Alaya Respress led New Castle with 12 points and Mia Graham added 11.
Kerri Lyles had nine rebounds, Graham six rebounds and four assists and Respress six rebounds and four steals.
“This was a big win for us going into Christmas break,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We are on the right path. We just have to continue to get better and push each other each day.”
Keystone Oaks slipped to 1-2, 3-4.
Mohawk 76, Beaver Falls 28
Nadia Lape poured in 23 points and Paige Julian added 14 in the Lady Warriors’ Section 1-3A rout on the road.
Mohawk is now 3-0, 6-1. The Lady Tigers slipped to 0-3, 0-6.
The Lady Warriors led 33-0 after one quarter.
OLSH 49, Shenango 36
Kylee Rubin poured in 19 points to lead the Lady Wildcats in the Section 1-2A loss at home.
Rubin had 15 rebounds to finish with a double-double and Emilee Fedrizzi added 10 rebounds for Shenango (0-3, 1-5). Kassidy Peters checked in with three blocks and three steals.
OLSH is 3-0, 4-1.
Freedom 53, Neshannock 43
Mistakes plagued the defending WPIAL Class 3A Lady Lancers once again as they dropped the Section 1 road game.
Ellina DeLillo paced Neshannock (1-2, 2-4) with 10 points and Kaylee George added nine.
Freedom is now 3-0, 6-0.
The Lady Bulldogs were 20 of 45 from the field, while the Lady Lancers were just 17 of 63. Neshannock had 20 turnovers to Freedom’s 10 and was outrebounded 35-24. Jesse Fehrs grabbed 11 caroms for the Lady Lancers. Nogay added seven steals.
“They outhustled us and played harder than we did,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “We can put this one on me, they threw a little triangle-and-two and box-and-one on us and we weren’t prepared.
“At the end of the third quarter, we were up one and we probably should have made some changes when they started pull away, but we didn’t,” she added. “I’ll take this one.”
Rochester 63, Union 22
The Lady Scots slipped to 0-3, 0-7 with the Section 1-1A loss at home.
Tyana Fitzpatrick scored seven points for Union.
Rochester is 3-0, 6-1.
Avonworth 43, Ellwood City 40
Kyla Servick scored 21 points to lead the Lady Wolverines in the Section 1-3A road defeat.
Ellwood City is now 0-3, 1-4.
Avonworth is 2-1, 4-1.
BOYS
Shenango 50, Sewickley Academy 40
Jason Kraner dropped in 17 points and Ryan Lenhart added 11, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Wildcats to the Section 3-2A decision on the road.
Lenhart also had a double-double with 13 rebounds to help the ‘Cats improve to 2-1 in the section and 6-2 overall.
Sewickley is 1-1, 2-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.