Nadia Lape poured in a career-high 37 points to lead the Mohawk High girls basketball team to a 72-35 WPIAL Section 1-3A rout of visiting Ellwood City Lincoln on Monday night.

The junior guard’s total included seven 3-point field goals.

Senior guard Karly McCutcheon had a triple-double on Senior Night with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Paige Julian chipped in with 13 markers.

The playoff-bound Lady Warriors are tied with Beaver for first place in the section at 11-3.

Kyla Servick scored 11 points for the Lady Wolverines. Ellwood City is 1-12, 3-16.

Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 27

The Lady Lancers kept their hopes for a WPIAL playoff berth alive with the easy win on the road.

With Freedom’s loss to Beaver on Monday night, Neshannock is now one-half game out of fourth place in the section (Freedom is 8-5, the Lady Lancers are 7-5).

Neshannock has a game remaining at home with Mohawk on Thursday and the completion of last week’s suspended game at Avonworth at 1 p.m. Saturday. Freedom hosts Avonworth (9-3) on Thursday.

Neleh Nogay scored 18 points to key the Lady Lancers, while Kaylee George added 12, Ellina DeLillo 11 and Jesse Fehrs recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Nogay had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and George nine rebounds and three assists. DeLillo had five steals and seven assists.

Laurel 65, New Brighton 26

The Lady Spartans remained a game behind OLSH for second place in Section 1-2A with the easy victory at home.

OLSH is 12-1 in section play and Laurel, which closes out section play at Shenango on Thursday, and South Side Beaver are 11-2.

Faith Gibson dropped in 14 points for the Lady Spartans (14-7 overall) and Regan Atkins and Danielle Pontius chipped in with 10 markers each. Atkins and Pontius had five assists each and Mikyla Slater and Reese Bintrim seven rebounds apiece.

Sewickley Academy 44, Union 29

The Lady Scots struggled in the second quarter in a Section 1-1A home loss to the Lady Panthers.

Union (3-9, 4-17) led 13-12 after the first quarter, but trailed 28-19 at the half. The Lady Scots cut it to 32-26 going to the final frame.

Maddie Wynn paced Union with nine points and Amorae Waters added eight. Kendall Preuhs posted six markers, six rebounds and three steals.

Kamryn Lightcap and Mia DelVecchio tossed in 15 markers apiece for Sewickley Academy (7-4, 9-10).

Sto-Rox 51, Shenango 29

The Lady Wildcats dropped a Section 1-2A road decision to the Lady Vikings.

Janie Natale notched 14 points to lead Shenango (6-7, 12-9), while Kassidy Peters posted eight points and seven rebounds.

Madison Iwanejko pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats. Emilee Fedrizzi recorded four points and five steals.

“We came out flat on the road. They played more inspired and loose,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “Everything they threw up, they made.”

Alicia Young tossed in 18 markers for Sto-Rox (4-9, 5-15).

Greenville 45, Wilmington 33

The Lady Trojans locked up the District 10, Region 4-2A championship with a home win over the Lady Greyhounds.

Nadia Huebner netted 17 points to lead Wilmington (0-8, 4-15). 

The Lady Greyhounds trailed 15-7 after the first quarter and 29-13 at the half.

“The girls did a good job in the second half. It was just a slow first start,” Wilmington coach Jay Sabik said. “That’s a good Greenville team. We have to put two good halves together.”

Greenville is now 8-0, 13-5.

