Neshannock used a big first half to cruise to an easy win on Friday against New Brighton.
The Lancers improved to 2-1 in Section 1-3A and 8-2 overall with the 70-31 victory at home.
Preston Turk paced Neshannock with 12 points, with four 3-pointers, and Michael Sopko added 11.
The Lancers led 17-6 after one quarter and 39-7 at intermission.
The Lions are 0-4, 1-8.
Burgettstown 69, Mohawk 60
The Warriors slipped to 0-4 in Section 3-2A, 1-10 overall, with the loss on the road.
Will Bloom led Mohawk with 18 points, while Brett Bobin added 11 and Jackson Miller 10.
Burgettstown is now 1-2, 5-5.
Wilmington 53, Commodore Perry 20
The Greyhounds (3-6) took a road trip to pick up their third win in the last four games.
Caelan Bender and Shane Cox scored 14 points each for Wilmington. Bender’s totals included four 3-pointers.
Wilmington welcomed back senior Ian Sullivan, who missed two weeks with an illness. Sullivan scored four points in his return.
Union 80, Rochester 33
The Scotties took a 20-7 lead after one quarter on the road and never looked back in the Section 1-1A meeting.
Matthew Stanley sparked Union with 19 points, Vince Fuleno added 18, Mike Mrozek 13 and Tyler Benedict 10. Mrozek and Fuleno connected on four 3-pointers each and Matthew Stanley added three. Benedict had nine rebounds and Anthony Stanley seven.
The Scotties improved to 2-2 in section play, 6-3 overall. The Rams are 0-4, 0-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.