The New Castle High School girls basketball team rallied back from a big deficit to post a 42-39 Section 2-4A road win over Ambridge.
New Castle (1-3, 3-3) trailed 17-0 in the first quarter before settling for a 17-4 deficit after one stanza. The Lady ‘Canes were down 22-10 at the half.
“We just weren’t playing our game in the first half,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “They baited us into passes that we shouldn’t have been making.
“I told them to do what we’ve been practicing and to do what I know you can do. Let’s chip away, let’s talk on defense. These are things we can control. We can control our defense and how hard we play. Anything that we can control, we have to be perfect at it.”
Ambridge (1-4, 1-4) hit a three-pointer from deep with four seconds left to close to 42-39. The Lady Bridgers called timeout immediately after the shot. New Castle got the ball in and pushed it up the floor to run out the clock and lock up the win.
New Castle outscored Ambridge 32-17 in the second half.
“It worked in the second half,” DiNardo-Joseph said of her team’s approach to what she told them at halftime. “That’s the team I’ve been trying to pull out of them the last few games.
“Stepping up on defense was key, especially tonight.”
Aayanni Hudson registered 16 points and six rebounds for New Castle, while Neena Flora followed with 12 markers. Mia Graham handed out five assists for the winners.
“It speaks volumes for the girls to not quit,” DiNardo-Joseph. “I tell them every day that I believe in them and I will always believe in them.”
North Catholic 54, Mohawk 38
The Lady Warriors dropped a battle of first place teams in a Section 1-3A road matchup with the Lady Trojans.
Mohawk falls to 4-1 in the section and 9-2 overall. The Lady Warriors are tied for second with Laurel (4-1, 8-1), but Mohawk owns a head-to-head win over the Lady Spartans.
North Catholic is alone in first place at 5-0 in the league and 8-1 overall.
The Lady Warriors led 9-6 after one quarter, but trailed 18-13 at the half. Mohawk was down 36-30 going to the fourth quarter.
Nadia Lape scored 18 points for the Lady Warriors. Four of her seven field goals were from behind the arc.
Shenango 54, South Side Beaver 10
The Lady Wildcats cruised to a Section 1-2A home victory over the Lady Rams.
Shenango (3-2, 7-3) led 22-6 after the first quarter and 38-6 at the half.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Kevin Zona said. “They did a great job. They defended and rebounded really well.
“I’m very pleased with the passing. I like the way we were physical from the start. We played really well.”
Kelly Cleaver posted 14 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals for the Lady Wildcats. Janie Natale and Kassidy Peters contributed 11 tallies apiece.
Kylee Rubin pulled down 14 boards and Emilee Fedrizzi handed out seven assists.
Emily Bailey and Madison Fisher scored three points each for South Side Beaver (2-6, 2-7).
Eden Christian 59, Union 31
The Lady Scots were outscored by 19 points in the second half in a Section 1-1A road loss to the Lady Warriors.
Union (1-3, 3-4) trailed 9-5 after the first quarter and 21-12 at the half. The Lady Scots fell behind 45-19 going to the final frame.
Elise Booker scored eight points and handed out four assists to lead Union. Kayla Fruehstorfer chipped in with seven points.
Emilia Johnson tossed in a game-high 17 points for Eden Christian (2-0, 5-3).
Laurel 63, Beaver Falls 24
The Lady Spartans cruised to a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Tigers.
Laurel (4-1, 8-1) built a 29-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
“We didn’t miss too many shots in the first half,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “We made the extra pass to get a great shot instead of settling for shots.”
Regan Atkins netted 15 points to pace the Lady Spartans and Reese Bintrim was next with 14 markers and seven rebounds. Joselynn Fortuna tossed in 10 tallies for the winners and Danielle Pontius handed out five assists.
“Atkins caught fire early,” Stebbins said. “It was good, balanced scoring for us and we got some valuable experience for the younger girls.”
J’La Kizart scored 12 points for Beaver Falls (1-4, 2-6).
Boys
Grove City 50, Wilmington 33
The Eagles took charge in the second quarter to pull away for a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A road win over the Greyhounds.
Wilmington trailed 12-9 after one quarter and trailed 27-12 at the half.
Mason Reed recorded a team-high 16 points for the Greyhounds (0-6, 0-7).
Michael Brooks led all scorers with 17 points for Grove City, which is coached by former Mohawk standout Chris Kwolek.
Slippery Rock 52, Mohawk 46
The Warriors were outscored by eight points in the second half in a nonsection road loss to the Rockets.
Mohawk (1-7) held a 13-5 margin after the first quarter and 25-23 at the break. Slippery Rock carried a 39-35 lead into the fourth frame.
Mark Rudesill recorded 13 points for the Warriors and Jay Wrona was next with 10.
John Sabo tallied 16 points for Slippery Rock.
