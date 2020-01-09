The Mohawk High boys basketball team got a quick start out of the gate and didn’t look back Wednesday night.
The Warriors grabbed a 14-4 advantage after one quarter en route to a 62-39 non-section win over visiting Beaver County Christian. Mohawk led 31-15 at the half.
Josh Kurtz sparked Mohawk with 19 points. Will Bloom and Jackson Miller chipped in with 12 apiece.
The Warriors are now 2-11 overall.
Girls
Riverside 49, Union 18
The Lady Scots fell behind 19-5 after one quarter in the Section 1-1A road game and were unable recover.
Maddie Wynn led Union with six points and seven rebounds.
Marley Wolf sparked Riverside (1-4, 6-5) with 21 points.
The Lady Scots are now 1-4, 2-10.
Bowling
New Castle teams split
The New Castle boys bowlers upset Ambridge 4-3 at Fair Oaks Lanes. The team pulled out a victory in the final game by just eight pins.
The Red Hurricane improved to 2-3, while the Bridgers fell to 3-2. The boys were led by Aiden Klik who had a team high 192 game and 545 series. Next up for the ‘Canes is a home match with Hopewell on Friday night.
The New Castle girls team fell to Ambridge 5-2. The match came down to the final frame of the last game as the Bridgers were able to pull out a five- pin victory. The New Castle girls are now 3-2, while Ambridge improves to 3-2. The Lady Canes were led by Lilley-Kate Gilbert who had a team high 178 game and 462 series.
