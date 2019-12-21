The Wilmington High boys basketball team went on the road to get its first win of the season Friday night.
At Rocky Grove, the Greyhounds upset their hosts 57-47 in the District 10, Region 2 clash.
Wilmington, which is still getting its champion football players acclimated to basketball season and overcoming several lingering injuries, is now 1-1 in the region, 1-5 overall. The Greyhounds also were fighting illnesses to starter Ian Sullivan and most of its junior varsity team, the latter of which resulted in the cancellation of the JV game.
Shane Cox fired in 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double for Wilmington and Caelan Bender and Mason Reed added 10 markers each. Braxton Shimrack had seven rebounds and Bender five assists.
Rocky Grove fell to 1-1 in Region 2 play and 5-2 overall.
The teams went into the final quarter tied 36-36.
“We were in some pretty major foul trouble — Junior McConahy, Shimrack and Reed all picked up their fourth in the third quarter, but our other guys came in and got us through and then Cox took over,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “Eventually, we got their top guy (Gabe Franic) into foul trouble and he fouled out with 4 minutes to go.”
Cox made 4 of 6 free throws in the fourth as the ‘Hounds converted 7 of 14 at the charity stripe.
Laurel 85, Riverside 64
The Spartans improved to 2-0 in Section 1-3A action, 6-1 overall, with the road victory.
The Panthers slipped to 0-2, 3-4.
Sam Haswell poured in a career-high 28 points for Laurel. Dom Wade and Landin Esposito added 14 apiece and Luke Barker chipped in with 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Kevin Kolesar scored 18 for Riverside.
Laurel led the entire way, including 22-10 after one quarter and 42-22 at the half.
Vincentian Academy 78, Union 55
The Scotties lost once again at the bandbox Vincentian gym in WPIAL Section 1-1A action.
Matthew Stanley scored 16 to lead Union and Vince Fuleno added 14.
Matt McDonough paced Vincentian with 15 markers.
The Scotties fell behind 21-7 after one quarter and trailed by 42-22 at the half, but cut the deficit to 12 in the fourth quarter.
“We committed 25 turnovers on the small court,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “That is a really tough place to play, but I couldn’t be prouder at the way we fought back. We kept battling and never gave up.”
Aliquippa 60, Neshannock 51
The visiting Lancers trailed just 40-38 going into the final quarter, but the Quips shot 17 free throws goals in the fourth frame, making 10, in the Section 1-3A clash.
Spencer Perry topped the Neshannock scorers with 18 points and Preston Turk added 14.
The Lancers are 1-1 in section play and 4-2 overall. Aliquippa is 1-2, 2-2.
Beaver Falls 52, Ellwood City 38
The Wolverines suffered their first loss in Section 1-3 play with the road defeat.
Ellwood City (2-1, 5-3) placed only Alexander Roth in twin figures with 19 points.
The Tigers are now 2-0, 4-2.
South Side Beaver 63, Mohawk 34
The Warriors suffered their third loss in as many games in Section 3-2A play and slipped to 0-9 overall with the home-court defeat.
South Side is now 1-2, 2-4.
No details on the game were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.