Sam Haswell netted a game-high 28 points to lead Laurel to a 74-37 Section 1-3A home win over Mohawkthe Warriors.
The win ends a four-game losing streak for Laurel.
The Spartans (2-2, 3-5) led 19-7 after the first quarter and 39-25 at the half. Laurel put the game out of reach by outscoring Mohawk (0-5, 1-8) 23-6 in the third period.
Landin Esposito chipped in with 10 markers for the Spartans and Marcus Haswell pulled down 10 rebounds.
Jay Wrona bucketed 17 points for the Warriors.
Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 35
The Lancers used a strong defensive effort to upend the host Tigers in a Section 1-3A battle and remain unbeaten.
Neshannock (5-0, 9-0) jumped out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter and 23-11 margin at the break.
“This was a tremendous team win for us,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “Defensively, we played really well.
“Holding them to 11 in the first half, I thought our guys played really well. Defensively, I’m very proud of our effort. We still have room to grow.”
Mike Sopko netted a team-high 21 points for the Lancers and Russell Kwiat collected 16.
“They love the game of basketball,” Corey said of Sopko and Kwiat. “To see them perform that well on that stage, I’m very proud of both of them.”
Michael Conley led Beaver Falls (3-2, 4-3) with 21 points.
Springdale 51, Shenango 48
The visiting Wildcats came up short in dropping a Section 1-2A clash with the Dynamos.
Ryan Lenhart hit a 3-pointer for Shenango (2-3, 8-5) late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 47. Springdale (3-1, 8-3) came back the other way and missed a shot. However, the Dynamos collected the loose ball and made a basket to grab a 49-47 advantage.
A technical foul was called on the Springdale coach, sending the Wildcats to the line for a pair of foul shots. Shenango split the pair to draw within 49-48 with five seconds to go. The Wildcats inbounded the ball on the side and Springdale tipped the pass away. Shenango was forced to foul with about one second left. The Dynamos hit both foul shots to hold on for the victory.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “We have some young guys in there.
“I’m pleased with our progress; it’s coming along. We’re doing things better.”
Lenhart recorded 13 points for Shenango and Dalton Peters posted 10.
Ellwood City 71, Riverside 33
The Wolverines cruised to a Section 1-3A home victory over the Panthers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (3-2, 5-3) led 24-9 after the first quarter and 42-21 at the half.
Steve Antuono led three Wolverines players in double figures with 23 points and Milo Sesti was next with 14. Joseph Roth recorded 11 tallies.
Madden Boehm netted 13 points for Riverside (1-3, 1-7).
Girls
Greenville 56, Wilmington 12
Sydnee Ward posted eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 4-3A home loss to the Trojanettes.
Jadyn Flick made four steals for Wilmington (0-3, 0-7).
