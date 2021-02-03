The Laurel High School boys basketball team took control in the second quarter in rolling to a 77-38 Section 1-3A road win over Riverside on Tuesday.
Laurel (3-2, 4-5) led 19-16 after the first quarter before turning it on in the second stanza and extending the cushion to 48-24 at the break.
Sam Haswell recorded a game-high 26 points for the Spartans. He made five 3-pointers. Marcus Haswell was next with 16 markers and 10 rebounds, while Bobby Dicks chipped in with 10 tallies.
Ethan Houk pulled down 10 boards for the victors.
Sean Falk scored 10 points for Riverside (1-4, 1-8).
O.L. Sacred Heart 75, Shenango 47
The Chargers pulled away in the second half en route to a Section 1-2A road win over the Wildcats.
Shenango (2-4, 8-6) trailed 35-23 at the break before being outscored 40-24 in the second half.
“They’re good,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “They forced us into some mistakes and they capitalized on it.
“They do a good job of pinching gaps in their zone. I thought our effort was there. We played hard.”
Brody McQuiston, the coach’s son, led Shenango with 20 points and eight rebounds. Zach Herb netted 11 markers.
Reis Watkins collected seven boards for the hosts.
Jake DiMichele tossed in a game-high 31 points for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-0, 11-0).
Beaver Falls 69, Mohawk 51
A sluggish third quarter spelled doom for the Warriors in a Section 1-3A home loss to the Tigers.
Mohawk (0-6, 1-9) trailed 15-11 after one quarter and 34-28 at the half. The Warriors were outscored, though, in the third quarter, 17-6.
Jay Wrona scored 17 points to lead Mohawk and Jackson Miller was next with 12.
Michael Conley Jr. netted 17 markers for Beaver Falls (4-2, 5-3).
Neshannock 59, Ellwood City 50 (OT)
The Lancers outscored the visiting Wolverines 11-2 in overtime to claim the Section 1-3A win.
The teams were tied at 48 with 1:10 to go in regulation. Ellwood City Lincoln (3-3, 5-4) held the ball and eventually turned it over with 20 seconds left.
Neshannock’s Russell Kwiat missed a layup at the buzzer, forcing overtime.
Kwiat bounced back in overtime, draining a 3-pointer to help the Lancers (6-0, 10-0) gain control.
“It was a very hard-fought game by both teams,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “Kwiat’s three-pointer with around two minutes left in overtime gave us a little bit of a boost.”
The Lancers never trailed in overtime.
“This is exactly what we needed,” Corey said of the test his team received from the Wolverines. “There’s a lot to learn from. I thought the guys played very hard.”
Kwiat paced the Lancers with 16 points and Mike Sopko was next with 15. Johnpaul Mozzocio chipped in with 13.
“Those three are our biggest offensive threats,” Corey said. “The other guys complemented them on the floor.
“The balance of those three is nice. But I thought our other guys also played well.”
Alexander Roth recorded 20 points for Ellwood City and Joseph Roth added 14. Steve Antuono was next with 13.
Girls basketball
Shenango 41, South Side Beaver 28
The Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Rams 15-5 in the third quarter to break a deadlock and post a Section 1-2A road verdict.
Shenango (4-2, 9-3) held a 10-4 lead after one quarter. South Side Beaver, though, rallied to knot the count at 14 at the half.
“We had a sluggish first half,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “We were a little bit more patient on offense in the second half; we executed much better in the second half.
“I thought we were rushing some shots in the first half. The hustle and effort got a lot better in the second half.”
Janie Natale notched 16 points for Shenango and Kylee Rubin tossed in 12 tallies with 10 rebounds. Kelly Cleaver contributed 10 boards, five steals and five blocks to go with her five points.
“I thought Natale played well,” Zona said. “She’s been shooting it well; she’s been playing with confidence lately.
“Rubin and Cleaver did a nice job on the glass.”
Savannah Bailey led South Side Beaver with 13 points.
